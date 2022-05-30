Crawford softball seeking to finish job at state

For almost a year, the memory has been lodged in the minds of the Crawford softball players.

On the verge of winning their fourth state championship since 2012, the Lady Pirates watched Stamford rally for four late runs to pull off a 5-4 win for the 2021 Class 2A title.

It’s been a painful yet motivating thought.

“It’s been in the back of our minds how we fell short last year, and we don’t want to feel that again this year,” said Crawford senior first baseman Kylie Ray. “It hurt a lot, but I think we learned a lot from it. I think it’s helped us this year to come closer when we need to instead of everyone freaking out and falling apart. It’s really helped us to work harder and push each other to our limit.”

The Lady Pirates (27-2) will be back at the state tournament against Weimar (32-6) in a 4 p.m. semifinals game Tuesday at McCombs Field in Austin. Stamford (26-4) plays Lovelady (34-4-2) at 7 p.m. in Tuesday's other semifinal, with the winners advancing to the championship game at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Making their sixth state tournament appearance in 11 years, the Lady Pirates don’t expect to be intimidated by the big stage.

“It’s obviously really exciting there and electric, and the fans are really loud,” said Crawford junior pitcher Kenzie Jones. “It can be hard to play in those kinds of situations, but if we all play together like we did last year we’re going to be OK.”

The Lady Pirates hope they can finish stronger, and coach Kirk Allen believes they have the experience and talent to pull it off.

It starts in the circle where Jones has been a warrior as she’s compiled a 27-2 record with a 1.24 ERA and 215 strikeouts in 153 innings.

In Saturday’s 3-2 region finals win over District 13-2A rival Axtell, Jones escaped a dire situation in the seventh when she struck out cleanup hitter Maddie Nivin to end the game, leaving two runners on base.

“Kinzie is really competitive,” Allen said. “That’s just the way it is at Crawford, they want to do well no matter what sport they’re playing. We don’t have to teach that. That just comes naturally for them. We know they’re going to come out and give a great effort.”

Allen doesn’t have to rely on a few big hitters to carry the offense. The Lady Pirates are scary up and down the order, beginning in the leadoff spot where speedy centerfielder London Minnix is hitting .628 with a team-high 50 runs and 22 stolen bases.

Batting second, Savanna Pogue is hitting .588 with 49 runs and 14 stolen bases while catcher Haley Holmes is batting .511 with five homers and 29 RBIs.

Power in the middle comes from third baseman Taylor Gohlke, a .581 hitter who has amassed a team-high 11 homers with 45 RBIs. Jones has often been her own best friend as she’s hitting .549 with 11 homers and a team-high 50 RBIs.

“We can run, hit the ball out of the ballpark, we can bunt,” Allen said. “There’s just many things we can do to be successful offensively. We have a lot of flexibility, a lot of kids who can play different spots, which helps a ton because if somebody gets hurt we can plug somebody in. The kids know their roles. All those things together make it fun.”

The Lady Pirates will face a formidable challenge against Weimar, who reached state on the arm of left-handed pitcher Reagan Wick, who has committed to Colorado State.

"Weimar has a good left-handed pitcher who can throw around 57-58 mph most of the time," Allen said. "Good screwball, good curveball, rise and changeup also. She’s got all the pitches and will be a good challenge for us. Up and down the lineup, they’re very solid just like we are."

Crawford's senior leadership has come from Ray and rightfielder Lexi Moody, who both started as freshmen for the 2019 team that pulled out an 8-7 win over Thorndale for the state title.

“As a freshman, I had no idea what to think coming into it,” Moody said. “But the atmosphere was insane for that game. Everybody was packed in there. It was crazy. I was so nervous, but it was awesome.”

Now the Crawford seniors want the rest of their 2022 teammates to know the feeling of winning it all after getting so close last season.

“It was incredible,” Ray said. “I don’t even have words to describe it. It was my first time ever playing in a state championship game (in 2019). I’m chasing after that feeling again, and I know I want my teammates to know how it feels to win a gold medal because nothing can top it.”

