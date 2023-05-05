Kenzie Jones struck out six and walked one in the three-hit shutout for the Lady Pirates in the circle. At the plate, Crawford took care of business, led by London Minnix, who went 3-for-3 with two RBIs, Savanna Pogue, who was 3-for-4 with two RBIs, and Haley Holmes, who also went 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Rachel Smith chipped in two hits and one RBI.