Crawford swats aside Chico, 3-0, to advance

The season’s joyfulness will continue for the No. 2-ranked Lady Pirates. Crawford deflected Chico, 25-15, 25-11, 25-12, in the Class 2A area playoff round on Monday at Aledo High School. That sends the defending state champion Lady Pirates (28-2) to the regional quarterfinals to face the winner between Tolar and Lindsay.

Crawford’s hitters were on point, as the Lady Pirates hit .333 in the win. Katie Warden led the balanced effort with eight kills, while Kylie Ray had seven kills in nine swings for a .778 hitting percentage. Taylor Westerfeld topped the defense with 14 digs, while Addi Goldenberg had 13 and Warden picked up 10. Westerfeld also smoked five aces from the service line.