COLLEGE STATION — Crawford will be able to load up the van for the UIL state tennis tournament.

Crawford produced five regional champion players in three different disciplines at the Region III-2A tournament Thursday at A&M Consolidated High School, extending those players’ seasons on to state.

Aubrey Carroll continued a dominant run in winning the regional title in girls’ singles for Crawford. She has yet to drop a single game through the district or regional tourneys. Carroll defeated Garrison’s Estefania Rivera, 6-0, 6-0, in the final.

Crawford’s girls doubles team of Grayson Allison and Mabreigh Cohrs claimed the regional crown with 6-0, 6-2 win over Chilton in the final. Both sets of Pirates, from Crawford and Chilton, will move on to state.

Crawford also won the regional title in boys doubles behind Lui Rodriguez and Logan Borkowski. That tandem survived a three-set battle with Centerville in the final, 7-5, 3-6, 6-1. It goes down as the third straight regional title for Rodriguez.

The state tournament is April 25-26 in San Antonio.