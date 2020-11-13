Crawford tramples Kerens with running game, 49-14

WHITNEY — Early mistakes helped Kerens stay close early, but the Crawford running game could not be stopped as the Pirates exploded for a 49-14 victory Friday night over the Bobcats in the Class 2A Div. I bi-district playoffs at Wildcat Stadium in Whitney.

The matchup was mainly decided by the Pirates' ability to effectively run the ball against the Bobcats' defense while holding Kerens to very little offense all game. Crawford’s methodical drives were able to trim time off the clock and allow the Pirates control over the flow of the game.

Kerens opened the game looking to make an impact, as Bobcats running back Josh Brown returned the opening kick 70-plus yards, setting Kerens up with an easy scoring opportunity. Two plays later the Bobcats relied on Brown again as he broke through the Pirates front line for the first points of the night.

Crawford responded with the same methodical approach it has in every game — pick up yards, take time off the clock and score. The Pirates did just that as quarterback Tanner Merenda helped Crawford respond to Kerens opening TD with a 1-yard quarterback sneak. The Pirates missed the extra point, allowing the Bobcats to hold on to a one-point lead.