Crawford volleyball holds off Bremond to advance to state semis

“It was a great match,” Luce said. “Crawford is an historic great team and are well coached and do all the little things right. Tonight we didn’t quite get our offense going like we normally do and that’s a credit to them.”

The Lady Tigers were on the verge of winning the first set as they grabbed a 25-24 lead. But after a Bremond serve fell out of bounds, Taylor Westerfeld came through with a kill and Warden delivered a decisive block to take the 27-25 win. Westerfeld collected 16 kills for the Lady Pirates.

In the second set, the Lady Tigers jumped out to a 12-5 lead behind impressive play at the net by Lyndsie McBride. But with Kylie Ray and Moody getting kills, the Lady Pirates surged back as Warden finished off a 25-22 win with a kill.

“Lexi did a great job of setting our hitters,” Coker said. “Bremond did a really good job of taking away her ability to dump and score. But we were super-balanced and did everything we needed to do. I thought our defense was really good.”

Crawford was on the verge of a three-set sweep before McBride came up with a pair of kills and a block to give Bremond a 29-27 win to force a fourth set.