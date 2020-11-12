Crawford volleyball holds off Bremond to advance to state semis

Winning two state volleyball championships in the last three years, Crawford knows how to finish matches as well as anybody.
That well-polished skill was on full display for the Lady Pirates in the Class 2A Region II finals Thursday night.
With Katie Warden collecting 18 kills and Lexi Moody amassing 50 assists and 22 digs, the Lady Pirates pulled out a 3-1 win over Bremond at Robinson High School, 27-25, 25-22, 27-29, 25-19.
Crawford (31-3) advances to the Class 2A state semifinals against Saturday’s Wink-Albany winner. Due to COVID-19 playoff modifications, the semifinals will be played at a neutral site either Monday or Tuesday, and the state championship will be held Nov. 21 in Garland.
Crawford coach Jeff Coker is accustomed to seeing his team close sets strong, so he wasn’t surprised the Lady Pirates did it again against talented Bremond (25-3).
“We’ve been in those big moments, so our kids were really able to finish when it mattered,” Coker said. “It was probably as close and as tight of a four-set match as I’ve ever been a part of. I thought Bremond played really good and I thought we played really good, and it was just one of those games where somebody had to win and we were fortunate enough.”
Bremond coach Sarah Luce was proud of the way her team competed against such a traditional power, but saw the Lady Pirates do the things they needed in key situations.
“It was a great match,” Luce said. “Crawford is an historic great team and are well coached and do all the little things right. Tonight we didn’t quite get our offense going like we normally do and that’s a credit to them.”
The Lady Tigers were on the verge of winning the first set as they grabbed a 25-24 lead. But after a Bremond serve fell out of bounds, Taylor Westerfeld came through with a kill and Warden delivered a decisive block to take the 27-25 win. Westerfeld collected 16 kills for the Lady Pirates.
In the second set, the Lady Tigers jumped out to a 12-5 lead behind impressive play at the net by Lyndsie McBride. But with Kylie Ray and Moody getting kills, the Lady Pirates surged back as Warden finished off a 25-22 win with a kill.
“Lexi did a great job of setting our hitters,” Coker said. “Bremond did a really good job of taking away her ability to dump and score. But we were super-balanced and did everything we needed to do. I thought our defense was really good.”
Crawford was on the verge of a three-set sweep before McBride came up with a pair of kills and a block to give Bremond a 29-27 win to force a fourth set.
The Lady Pirates came back strong by grabbing a 12-6 lead. Bremond closed the gap but once again Warden came through in the critical moment as she nailed down the last point with a kill to close out a 25-19 win.
“Katie has been our best hitter all year and has led us in kills and has hit the highest percentage,” Coker said. “She kind of got off to a slow start, but when she was not rolling Taylor (Westerfeld) and Kylie (Ray) picked up the slack. In the last set when we needed her, Katie stepped up big and got some huge kills.”
East Bernard 3, Lorena 0
COLLEGE STATION — Lorena’s quest to reach the state volleyball tournament came to a conclusion Thursday night.
East Bernard halted Lorena’s memorable playoff run by deflecting the Lady Leopards, 26-24, 25-16, 26-24, in the Region III-3A final at A&M Consolidated High School.
Still, it was a terrific season for Lorena (22-4), which advanced two rounds deeper than last year’s trip to the regional quarterfinals. East Bernard (24-4) moves on to the state semifinals after its season ended at the regional final last year.
