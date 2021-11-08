 Skip to main content
Crawford volleyball moves on to regional tournament
CLEBURNE — The top-ranked Crawford volleyball team’s motto this season has been “Seize the Moment.” They snatched another momentous goal on Monday night to extend their season.

The Lady Pirates swept Alvord, 25-14, 25-14, 25-16, in the Region III-2A quarterfinals at Cleburne High School, to clinch a spot in this weekend’s regional tournament in Princeton. Crawford (41-6) will face Tom Bean at 6 p.m. Friday, as it stands just two wins away from its sixth all-time state tournament appearance.

Crawford defeated Tom Bean in three sets in the fourth round of last year’s playoffs. If it beats Tom Bean on Friday, it will advance to Saturday’s 2 p.m. regional final.

