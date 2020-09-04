Crawford volleyball outlasts Groesbeck in five sets

Two of Central Texas’ top volleyball teams battled right to the brink on Friday, with defending Class 2A state champion Crawford taking on rising 3A power Groesbeck.
In the end, the No. 4 Lady Pirates made just enough plays to win, as they beat the No. 5 Lady Goats, 19-25, 25-21, 25-15, 25-27, 15-11, at the Crawford High Gym.
Katie Warden excelled both offensively and defensively for Crawford (9-2), picking up 21 kills and 25 digs. Kylie Ray also had 21 kills for Crawford, which was aided by the slick setting of Lexi Moody (58 assists, 13 digs, 9 kills, 4 aces).
Groesbeck (8-2) started out the year at 8-0, but lost both of its matches this week to a pair of volleyball powers in Leon and Crawford. The Goats’ twin sister tandem of Brandi and Breanna Connally have been wonder twins this year, and came up big again against Crawford.
