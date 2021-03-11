Crawford, West powerlifters among many Centex girls headed to state

Girl power is alive and well in Central Texas.

A slew of area athletes punched their tickets to the Texas High School Women’s Powerlifting Association State Championships at regional meets last weekend.

At the Region 2 Division 3 meet in Dublin, Crawford’s Sadey Paniagua (97-pound division), Crawford’s Kennadi Witt (105), West’s Kylee Schroeder Howard (114), Cameron Yoe’s Brooklyn Balch, West’s Hunter Klish (132), and West’s Jenna Maler (181) all won regional titles in their weight classes. Maler’s 370-pound squat was one of the best lifts of the day in any weight class.

In Division 2 action for Class 4A schools, Hillsboro took the team title as four different lifters won regional titles: Beneranda Martinez, Salma Ramirez, Annette Castaneda and Jaedyn Campos. Gatesville’s Emmaleah Zacha totaled 985 pounds of weight lifted in claiming the regional title in the 259-plus division.

The THSWPA State Championships will be held March 18-20 in Corpus Christi.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.