Crawford works plan to perfection, romps Alvord, 55-13

“Those are drive stoppers,” Jacobs said. “This team from Alvord, they were potent offensively. That quarterback is the real thing. You give him opportunities to make big plays, they’re going to take advantage of it. Picking those two balls off, that really gave us a lot of momentum from that point on.”

The Pirates turned Torbert’s interception into points when Chambers sliced through the Bulldogs defense for an eight-yard touchdown run, his first of the night.

Crawford won the turnover battle, 3-0, including a Torbert fumble recovery that stopped Alvord’s first possession of the second half. The Pirates turned all three takeaways into touchdowns.

The Crawford defense came up with a crucial stop with their heels on their own goal line at the end of the second quarter.

Alvord gained a first-and-goal at the Crawford 1, but the Pirates’ defensive front stuffed the Bulldogs on two straight running plays, pushing them back outside the 2. On third down, Williams corralled Cornell in the backfield and dropped him for a three-yard loss.

Cornell threw incomplete to his left on fourth-and-goal from the 5 on the final play of the second quarter.