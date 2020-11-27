Crawford works plan to perfection, romps Alvord, 55-13

ALVARADO — A day after most folks chowed down on turkey and dressing, the Crawford Pirates football team enjoyed good old meat and potatoes.
That’s a pretty good menu for playoff football success.
Crawford ran the ball efficiently all night and made game-deciding plays on defense as it dismantled Alvord, 55-13, on Friday night at Charles Head Stadium.
The Pirates are a playoff regular and known for power running and team defense.
“Anytime you can dominate the line of scrimmage and run the ball like we did tonight, you feel pretty comfortable,” Crawford first-year head coach Greg Jacobs said. “When you can stand up and play pretty solid defense throughout most of the game, that makes for success. That’s kind of what we thrive on.”
Crawford running backs Breck Chambers and Garrett Pearson rushed for 169 and 163 yards, respectively. Chambers broke loose for a 45-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter, only to be outdone by Pearson moments later when he rumbled 59 yards for a score. Those two big plays in the running game capped off the Pirates’ dominance.
Crawford’s third-round playoff victory sets up a showdown with District 7-2A Division I rival Bosqueville next week. Jacobs said the schools have agreed to play at Midway and it’s tentatively set for Friday.
The Pirates (12-1, ranked No. 7 in Class 2A) defeated Bosqueville 27-20 on the Bulldogs’ home field on Oct. 23. Following the game, Bosqueville coaches and players talked about the possibility of facing the Pirates in the regional final.
The Bulldogs and Pirates got back to each other and the Bosqueville folks aren’t the only ones who are enthusiastic about it.
“We’re really excited,” Crawford linebacker Ty Williams said. “It’s going to be a challenge, but we’re ready to meet it.”
Williams made a couple of the Pirates’ defensive highlights.
With Crawford leading 35-6 midway through the third quarter, Williams intercepted a pass by Alvord quarterback Corbyn Cornell. The Pirates linebacker was thinking end zone from the moment he caught it and ended up tight-roping the sideline to finish off a 50-yard return for a touchdown.
“It came right to me and I got the opportunity,” Williams said. “My players blocked for me and I did the job and ran it back.”
That was the second back-breaking interception for Crawford.
After the Pirates scored first in the third quarter — on a Pearson nine-yard run — defensive back Luke Torbert picked off Cornell on the first play of the ensuing drive.
“Those are drive stoppers,” Jacobs said. “This team from Alvord, they were potent offensively. That quarterback is the real thing. You give him opportunities to make big plays, they’re going to take advantage of it. Picking those two balls off, that really gave us a lot of momentum from that point on.”
The Pirates turned Torbert’s interception into points when Chambers sliced through the Bulldogs defense for an eight-yard touchdown run, his first of the night.
Crawford won the turnover battle, 3-0, including a Torbert fumble recovery that stopped Alvord’s first possession of the second half. The Pirates turned all three takeaways into touchdowns.
The Crawford defense came up with a crucial stop with their heels on their own goal line at the end of the second quarter.
Alvord gained a first-and-goal at the Crawford 1, but the Pirates’ defensive front stuffed the Bulldogs on two straight running plays, pushing them back outside the 2. On third down, Williams corralled Cornell in the backfield and dropped him for a three-yard loss.
Cornell threw incomplete to his left on fourth-and-goal from the 5 on the final play of the second quarter.
“We just take a lot of pride in our defense,” Williams said. “We knew what we had to do and we went out there and did it. We knew that was a big possession and we went out there and executed.”
That allowed Crawford to take a hard-earned 21-6 lead to halftime.
The Pirates efficiently chewed up yards with their running game in the first half. Merenda mixed pitches to Chambers with inside handoffs to Pearson, while keeping the ball for well-timed QB runs as Crawford racked up 145 rushing yards through the first two quarters.
Merenda scored on a pair of one-yard runs and Pearson added a two-yard touchdown plunge for the Pirates’ 21 first-half points.
Crawford’s early advantage was equal parts due to big defensive plays as the Pirates constantly harassed Cornell.
After Crawford marched 75 yards for a 7-0 lead midway through the first quarter, the Pirates’ defense helped set the tone.
Defensive lineman Carter Hooser and linebacker Camron Walker each sacked Cornell to squash the Bulldogs’ first possession. Then Crawford partially blocked the Alvord punt and took over possession at its own 47.
Merenda, Chambers and Pearson each had runs of at least six yards, but none got loose for more than eight on an 11-play 53-yard march that took up another six minutes of game time. Merenda’s second TD run of the contest put the Pirates in front 14-0 with 10:11 to go in the second quarter.
At that point, Crawford had possessed the ball for more than 11 of the game’s first 14 minutes.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!