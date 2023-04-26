SAN ANTONIO — Crawford sophomore Aubrey Carroll took the court like a seasoned pro as she dominated her first two matches at the UIL State Tennis Tournament.

Carroll posted a couple of wins, including a 6-1, 6-0 victory over Normangee’s Reagan Maxson in the Class 2A girls’ singles semifinals on Tuesday at Blossom Tennis Center.

Maxson demonstrated a powerful first serve in the early stages of the semifinal match. But when the Normangee player didn’t get her first serve in play, Carroll took full advantage.

Carroll repeatedly hit forehand winners returning Maxson’s soft second serves, setting the tone for the lopsided match.

“I moved up and I did what I could with it to win the point early,” Carroll said. “As I move forward into the ball, I think it plays a big part of her maybe being out of position and maybe gives me a ball at the net or maybe the ball doesn’t come back at all.”

Carroll, who won a TAPPS state bronze medal at Vanguard last spring, is in her first season at Crawford.

She’ll face Carolina Williams of Port Aransas in the state championship match at 8:30 on Wednesday morning back at Blossom Tennis Center. Williams defeated Zoe Askins of Christoval, 6-0, 6-0, in the other semifinal.

Carroll served and won a hard-fought opening game of the semifinal match against Maxson. The Pirate sophomore then broke Maxson’s serve without surrendering a point to go up 2-0. Carroll put away two easy winners at the net with Maxson serving for the first time in the match.

That gave notice that Carroll, though new to the UIL state tournament, was on her game. And she kept getting better.

“I thought after the first set I had my momentum, I had my strategy to continue and win the second set,” Carroll said.

Carroll, the youngest member of Crawford’s contingent of five players to reach the state tournament, was the only Pirate to make it through the quarterfinals. She defeated Water Valley’s Alyssa Urbantke in a straight-sets blanking, 6-0, 6-0, to reach the semifinals.

The Crawford girls’ doubles team of Grayson Allison and Mabreigh Cohrs lost in the quarterfinals against the Stockdale duo of Aidyn Arguijo and Jalietza Zepeda, 6-2, 6-2. The Chilton girls doubles team of Chloe Pruitt and Angelica Aldava also fell in the quarterfinals against Mason’s Kinsley Jordan and Lucy Rochat, 6-2, 6-0.

The Crawford boys’ doubles team of Lui Rodriguez and Logan Borkowski struggled to get first serves in play against Big Lake Reagan County’s Alex Rodriguez and Christian Gutierrez and ultimately lost, 6-1, 6-3, in the quarterfinals.

Groesbeck’s Blane Sadler and Kadyn King won their quarterfinal match over Trey Hernandez and Michael Handy of Jourdanton, 6-2, 6-3. The Goats then faced the Vernon pair of Dane Keischnick and Max Jones in the semifinals.

Slone Early from Gatesville moved through the quarterfinals with a 6-0, 6-3 victory over Burkburnett’s Caden Coker. But Abdulraheem Isa of Anna defeated Early in the semifinals, 6-3, 6-2. Early claimed a bronze medal for the Hornets.

The Midway mixed doubles team of Clay Gibson and Emma Rhea lost in the quarterfinals against Houston Memorial’s Egor Morozov and Kat Lowy, 6-3, 6-2.

Robinson’s Kaden Slider fell in the quarterfinals against Maddux Foster of Andrews, 6-1, 6-0.