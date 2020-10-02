Crawford's Coker reaches 500th career victory

Sometimes it feels like Jeff Coker has won more volleyball matches than one could count.

Put it this way – you can probably count to 500, but it’s going to take you a while.

Coker reached that impressive coaching milestone on Friday night, as the longtime Crawford coach achieved his 500th career victory as the No. 3 Lady Pirates defeated Moody, 25-11, 25-10, 25-11.

Coker now has a 500-138 overall record that includes a pair of state championships, in 2017 and 2019.

Taylor Westerfeld had 11 kills in the win for Crawford (18-3, 8-0) and Katie Warden added 10. The Lady Pirates also served up eight aces, topped by Lexi Moody’s three.