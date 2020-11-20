Crawford's heavy-duty firepower burns Rivercrest, 44-6

The second half brought more of the same as Breck Chambers, the fifth different Crawford touchdown receiver to find the end zone, opened the scoring in the third quarter when he caught a 14-yard pass. That made the score 38-0, and the avid Crawford fan base that turned out on the home side was already planning their Thanksgiving dinner with a side of more playoff football.

Tanner Merenda finally let the running game get into the scoring at the end of the third quarter when he handed off to Austin Merenda for a 44-yard scoring run and a 44-0 lead.

While the Crawford offense grabbed most of the highlights, the defense swarmed Rivercrest all night long. Both Camron Walker and Chambers grabbed second-half interceptions for Crawford, and Trey Dobie, Ty Torbert and Ty Williams delivered their share of hard hits to the Rivercrest offense.

"That was a pretty dominating defensive performance by our guys tonight," Jacobs said. "After being off two weeks and playing one we didn’t know what to expect. I thought the kids played really hard tonight."