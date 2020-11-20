Crawford's heavy-duty firepower burns Rivercrest, 44-6

GRAND PRAIRIE — Crawford shut down Bogota Rivercrest’s high-powered passing attack and showed plenty of firepower of its own in rolling to an impressive 44-6 victory over the Rebels in the Class 2A Division I area playoffs at the historic Gopher-Warrior Bowl Friday night.
The Pirates improve to 11-1, with their only loss coming to a COVID-related forfeit to Valley Mills. Rivercrest ends its year at 7-4. The Pirates will next play Alvord, a 35-7 winner over Italy, next Friday in Alvarado at a time to be determined.
Rivercrest quarterback Will Grider attempted more than 20 passes in the first half for the Rebels, but they were either overthrown, off-target or knocked away by the hard-hitting Crawford defense.
On the other side of the field, Crawford senior quarterback Tanner Merenda put on quite an offensive showcase for himself with four first-half touchdown passes, all to four different Pirate receivers, and five overall on the night.
"We like to run the ball, that’s the personality of this team, but we know as we advance deeper in the playoffs we’re going need the passing game, so that was good to see that tonight," said Crawford coach Greg Jacobs.
Combined with a first-quarter safety with a ball snapped beyond the back line and a two-point conversion, the only problem Crawford had to worry about in the first half was its cannon stationed near the 5-yard line running out of ammo.
The second half brought more of the same as Breck Chambers, the fifth different Crawford touchdown receiver to find the end zone, opened the scoring in the third quarter when he caught a 14-yard pass. That made the score 38-0, and the avid Crawford fan base that turned out on the home side was already planning their Thanksgiving dinner with a side of more playoff football.
Tanner Merenda finally let the running game get into the scoring at the end of the third quarter when he handed off to Austin Merenda for a 44-yard scoring run and a 44-0 lead.
While the Crawford offense grabbed most of the highlights, the defense swarmed Rivercrest all night long. Both Camron Walker and Chambers grabbed second-half interceptions for Crawford, and Trey Dobie, Ty Torbert and Ty Williams delivered their share of hard hits to the Rivercrest offense.
"That was a pretty dominating defensive performance by our guys tonight," Jacobs said. "After being off two weeks and playing one we didn’t know what to expect. I thought the kids played really hard tonight."
After stopping Rivercrest, which is located in the Texarkana area, on its first drive of the game, the Pirates forced a short punt and took the ball over at the Rivercrest 31-yard line early in the first quarter. It took only six plays for the Pirates to score with Luke Torbert catching a 14-yard pass on 4th-and-7 for the first Crawford score of the night. The extra point snap was bobbled, but Ty Torbert scooped up the football and sprinted to the corner pylon for the two-point conversion.
On their next possession, the Pirates perfectly executed a swing pass to Garrett Pearson, who rumbled 44 yards for a score with a convoy of Crawford blockers to make the score 15-0. A bad snap on a punt for Rivercrest rolled out of the back of the end line for a safety to make the score 17-0 at the end of the first quarter and the rout was already on.
The second quarter featured two more Merenda scoring passes, a 29-yard connection to Ty Williams midway through the quarter and a brilliant 22 yard strike with just 30 seconds left in the first half to Ben Baker, who made a twisting catch before running out of room.
