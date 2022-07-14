Crawford's Jones, Allen gain top superlatives on TSWA all-state team

Central Texas tends to sparkle on the softball diamond every spring, and the all-state teams are a reflection of that.

A total of 29 Centex players were recognized on the Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association All-State Softball Teams, and Crawford’s Kenzie Jones was named Player of the Year for Class 2A and head coach Kirk Allen was selected as the 2A Coach of the Year.

Jones, who doubled as Super Centex Player of the Year, dominated in the circle and at the dish for the state champion Lady Pirates. She spun the sphere on her way to a 29-2 record and a 1.13 ERA as a junior pitcher, and added a .547 batting average with nine home runs and 51 RBIs.

Allen led Crawford to a 29-2 mark and the sixth state tournament appearance and fourth state championship in school history. Crawford’s only two losses came to higher classification foes.

Crawford outfielder London Minnix (.614 average, 50 runs) joined Jones on the 2A all-state first team. Bremond pitcher Kylee Pierce and first baseman Jaycee Yezak made the second team and Frost outfielder Kyla Cerda was a third-team honoree. Honorable mention picks from the area in 2A were Frost’s Madeline Lee, Axtell’s Hannah McCallister, Bralyn Belk and Maddie Nivin, and Dawson’s Rylee Hawkins.

Midway’s Tristian Thompson, a University of Indiana commit, was recognized as a third-team all-state player in Class 6A. Thompson wielded a heavy bat as a junior in 2022 with a .458 average, 11 home runs and 58 RBIs.

Thompson’s Midway teammate Kelsey Mathis was an honorable mention pick in Class 6A, along with Belton’s MacKenzie Drake and Kaylee Jordan.

In Class 4A, Robinson freshman Kaygen Marshall earned third-team all-state honors at shortstop for the Rockets. Marshall, the Super Centex Newcomer of the Year, hit .512 with 43 hits, 14 home runs and 44 RBIs in her debut varsity season.

Honorable mention picks in 4A from Central Texas included Lake Belton’s Shelby Schultz, Madison Lux and Casey Schultz, Mexia’s Carleigh Samford, Hillsboro’s Jordan Forns, Connally’s Serenity Cade-Williams and Gatesville’s Kinsey Gardner.

In Class 3A, Troy’s Izzy Garcia, Lilly Garcia, Miah Corona, Dayanara Martinez and Kylie Allred, along with West’s Madison Runyan, were chosen as honorable mention selections.

Hubbard shortstop Grace Cummings was honored as a first-team all-state shortstop in Class 1A.

The Blue Bell/TSWA All-State Baseball Teams will be announced July 26-31.