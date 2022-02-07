Crawford's Lexi Moody finalizes college plans amid big support system

Lexi Moody is no stranger to hard work, but on Monday she experienced just how grueling modeling can be.

The Crawford senior posed for photo after photo with dozens of friends, family, teammates and other well-wishers who attended her signing ceremony at the Crawford High Gym. Moody, a two-time Super Centex Volleyball Player of the Year and three-time qualifier to the state tournament, will continue her playing days at East Texas Baptist University.

“My smile’s a little bit tired,” Moody said, laughing.

She wasn’t complaining, though. Landing an opportunity to play college athletics is the reward, the culmination of years of grinding to get to this point.

“It means everything to me. I’ve been thinking about this for as long as I can remember,” Moody said. “One of my friend’s older sisters, there was a memory on Facebook the other day of her signing. Me seeing that as a little kid to now me doing it now, it’s just really cool.”