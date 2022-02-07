Crawford's Lexi Moody finalizes college plans amid big support system

Lexi Moody is no stranger to hard work, but on Monday she experienced just how grueling modeling can be.
The Crawford senior posed for photo after photo with dozens of friends, family, teammates and other well-wishers who attended her signing ceremony at the Crawford High Gym. Moody, a two-time Super Centex Volleyball Player of the Year and three-time qualifier to the state tournament, will continue her playing days at East Texas Baptist University.
“My smile’s a little bit tired,” Moody said, laughing.
She wasn’t complaining, though. Landing an opportunity to play college athletics is the reward, the culmination of years of grinding to get to this point.
“It means everything to me. I’ve been thinking about this for as long as I can remember,” Moody said. “One of my friend’s older sisters, there was a memory on Facebook the other day of her signing. Me seeing that as a little kid to now me doing it now, it’s just really cool.”
Moody will leave Crawford as one of the most decorated Central Texas volleyball players in history. She is one of just three players to win the Super Centex Player of the Year honor twice, along with China Spring’s Karlyn Meyers (2006-07) and Midway’s Allye Beth Deaton (2015-16). As a senior in the 2021 season, the setter tallied 186 kills, 324 digs, 51 service aces, 48 blocks and 1,324 assists. She moved into the top spot on Crawford’s career assists chart with 5,513.
You can probably find pencil marks measuring Moody’s through-the-years growth scrawled somewhere in Crawford’s gym, for she truly grew up in the Crawford volleyball program. Head coach Jeff Coker has photos on his phone of Moody attending his summer volleyball camp as an early elementary student.
Now comes a new chapter. Moody said she was attracted to the ETBU program mostly because of her connection with head coach Mallory Matthews and the culture that she’s building there in Marshall.
“I’m definitely nervous, but I’m excited to work hard and try something new,” Moody said. “It’s definitely going to be a lot of hard work to get to where I want to be, but it’s going to be worth it.”
She’ll certainly have no shortage of fans supporting her from afar. Crawford turned out in force for Moody’s big day, with most in the audience wearing ETBU volleyball T-shirts.
Seriously, where did they all come from?
“Some of them asked if we could order them one, and some of them asked if I could bring them one that I had,” laughed Moody, adding that it was “awesome” to see the support the Crawford community provided.