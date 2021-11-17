Crawford's moment slips into Beckville's grasp in state semis

GARLAND — The moment was there, waiting for Crawford to seize it. And the Lady Pirates always seem poised for such moments.
But Beckville saw it, snatched it and stole it away.
Behind a monster match from junior hitter Avery Morris, No. 2-ranked Beckville put together a near-perfect effort in sweeping No. 1 Crawford, 25-20, 25-12, 26-24, in the Class 2A volleyball state semifinals on Wednesday at the Curtis Culwell Center.
So ends one of the great runs by a senior class, as Crawford’s trio of Lexi Moody, Katie Warden and Kylie Ray closed out their careers with their third straight state tournament appearance, including a championship as sophomores in 2019.
But this wasn’t Crawford (43-8) at its best, though Beckville (46-3) deserves credit for rattling the Lady Pirates and taking away much of what they do best. The Ladycats will play for the 2A title against Thrall at 3 p.m. Friday.
“I just thought Beckville played really, really well,” Crawford coach Jeff Coker said. “I think we maybe didn’t play our best, but I think they had a lot to do with it. They’re very good and very deserving of winning.”
Crawford entered the state tournament as battle-tested as anyone in the field, with season wins over the likes of Class 6A area finalist Midway, 3A state qualifier Lorena and 1A state finalist Blum. But Beckville loads up its schedule as well, and it came out and showed off its muscle from the start, as Morris, Kinsley Rivers and Amber Harris displayed a lot of pop, whether they were spiking away at the net or punching from the back row.
Crawford endured some ragged passing and a spate of mishits in the opening set, yet still trailed just 21-19 after Beckville dropped a return out of bounds. But the Ladycats closed on a 4-1 run, taking set point following a net serve from the Lady Pirates’ Brailee Lewis.
Crawford’s been in its share of fights, though. And the Lady Pirates bounced right back in the second set to take a quick 6-1 lead, helped along by a pair of aces from Ray. A few volleys later, Crawford led, 8-4, following a lift call against Beckville.
Then the Ladycats started scratching, and the Pirates couldn’t fight those feisty felines off no matter what they tried. Beckville went on a 15-0 run to pull ahead to a 19-8 lead and completely swipe the momentum away.
“It was kind of a comedy of errors,” Coker said. “We would make a bad pass and then they would make a great hit. Everything that could go wrong does go wrong. It wasn’t one thing or one person or one great thing that they did. Volleyball is a big momentum game, and sometimes when the momentum rolls against you, you can’t stop it. I called all of my timeouts, made some subs. It was just one of those things you couldn’t get out of. Sometimes that just happens in volleyball.”
Moody, Crawford’s seen-it-all setter, dialed up her own number with more regularity, as she had 21 attacks in the match. She managed to drop in seven of those dump tries for kills, but Beckville also covered the court nicely and kept a lot of points alive.
“I knew coming into it, I was going to have to attack so I could get my hitters some free swings,” Moody said. “It happens that way sometimes, and I was just trying to do something for my teammates and get them excited, because I know when I dump they get really excited for me. I know we needed a momentum change, and that happens sometimes, so I was trying to do that for them.”
Now down 2-0, Crawford knew it faced a K2-level climb to keep its season alive. The Lady Pirates seemed game for the fight, as they matched Beckville’s runs and finished off points with more frequency in the third set. McKenna Post (10 kills) and Katie Warden (13) both swooped in for some key winners, and took a 20-16 edge on a Warden putaway. At that stage, it felt like the Lady Pirates might pocket their first set win and keep the match alive. Who knows? Could this be a comeback for the ages?
Not this time. Beckville had other ideas.
“Right up until the last ball dropped I thought we’d still win,” Coker said. “I thought, this is what fun stories are about, the comeback. You just keep fighting and fighting and fighting, and the ball just didn’t go our way today.”
Beckville rallied again, moving ahead to reach match point at 24-23. Crawford’s Ray and Post teamed up for a big block to tie the score at 24, but then on the next point the Lady Pirates had a block that touched the antenna, setting up match point again for Beckville. This time, Morris won a joust at the net with Crawford’s Post, and the Lady Pirates’ season was over.
Afterward, Beckville coach Cherry Downs expressed surprise at the result, saying she thought her team could win but certainly didn't expect a sweep.
Morris turned in a monster stat line for a three-set match, smacking 19 kills to go with 23 digs. Rivers and Harris chipped in nine kills apiece for the Ladycats.
Moody delivered 23 assists and 11 digs to go with those aforementioned seven kills in her final high school match for Crawford.
For the Lady Pirates, this wasn’t the moment they had hoped to seize, wasn’t the trophy they really wanted. Through the tears, though, they still walked away with a rather clear-headed perspective.
“I’ll never forget about it,” Ray said. “Lexi has been my best friend since we could basically hold a bat in our hands. We’ve been best friends. So this one hurts a little worse because it’s our last one together.
“But just now in the locker room, I wanted to tell the girls that no matter what just happened out there on the court, I will always forever love them. I’m incredibly blessed to have gotten to play with them this many years in a row. I won’t ever forget the memories we’ve made together. And it doesn’t matter if we won or lost, I’ll still love them.”