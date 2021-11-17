Crawford's moment slips into Beckville's grasp in state semis

“I knew coming into it, I was going to have to attack so I could get my hitters some free swings,” Moody said. “It happens that way sometimes, and I was just trying to do something for my teammates and get them excited, because I know when I dump they get really excited for me. I know we needed a momentum change, and that happens sometimes, so I was trying to do that for them.”

Now down 2-0, Crawford knew it faced a K2-level climb to keep its season alive. The Lady Pirates seemed game for the fight, as they matched Beckville’s runs and finished off points with more frequency in the third set. McKenna Post (10 kills) and Katie Warden (13) both swooped in for some key winners, and took a 20-16 edge on a Warden putaway. At that stage, it felt like the Lady Pirates might pocket their first set win and keep the match alive. Who knows? Could this be a comeback for the ages?

Not this time. Beckville had other ideas.

“Right up until the last ball dropped I thought we’d still win,” Coker said. “I thought, this is what fun stories are about, the comeback. You just keep fighting and fighting and fighting, and the ball just didn’t go our way today.”