 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Crawford's Moody, Troy's Mosley named TGCA all-stars
0 comments

Crawford's Moody, Troy's Mosley named TGCA all-stars

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A pair of Central Texas volleyball standouts have been selected to play in next summer’s Texas Girls Coaches Association All-Star Game.

Crawford junior Lexi Moody and Troy junior Graycee Mosley will both play for the red squad in the 4A-3A-2A-1A game. Moody recorded 1,121 assists, 254 digs and 169 kills for the Lady Pirates, who advanced to the 2A state championship match. Mosley totaled 547 kills and 297 digs for Troy, and surpassed the 1,000-kill plateau for her career.

The TGCA all-star games used to be reserved for seniors, but opened it up to juniors a couple of years ago after many college-bound seniors opted not to participate.

0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Super Centex Podcast: Questioning playoff forfeits, Lorena/McGregor vs. Crawford/Bosqueville, Temple massively underrated

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert