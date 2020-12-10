Crawford's Moody, Troy's Mosley named TGCA all-stars

A pair of Central Texas volleyball standouts have been selected to play in next summer’s Texas Girls Coaches Association All-Star Game.

Crawford junior Lexi Moody and Troy junior Graycee Mosley will both play for the red squad in the 4A-3A-2A-1A game. Moody recorded 1,121 assists, 254 digs and 169 kills for the Lady Pirates, who advanced to the 2A state championship match. Mosley totaled 547 kills and 297 digs for Troy, and surpassed the 1,000-kill plateau for her career.

The TGCA all-star games used to be reserved for seniors, but opened it up to juniors a couple of years ago after many college-bound seniors opted not to participate.