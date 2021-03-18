Crawford's Panigua picks up state powerlifting title

CORPUS CHRISTI — Crawford’s Sadey Panigua tied an extremely strong ribbon onto her high school powerlifting career.

Panigua lifted a total of 600 pounds to win the 97-pound weight division in Class 2A/1A. The senior hoisted a squat of 240 pounds, a bench press of 135 and a deadlift of 225. Her squat and bench press totals were the best in her division.

West’s Kylee Schroeder picked up a silver medal in the 114-pound weight class in Class 3A. Schroeder lifted 315 in the squat, 145 in the bench and 295 in the deadlift for a total of 755 pounds, only 10 behind champion Amaris Garza of Edinburg Idea College Prep. Schroeder lifted more than any other 3A competitor in her division in the squat.

The meet continues on Friday with competitions for Classes 4A and 5A.