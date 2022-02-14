Playoff roundup: Crawford's seniors spark bi-district win over Mart

Senior moments are always unforgettable.
Seniors Lexi Moody and Kylie Ray both made savvy contributions to push the Crawford girls’ basketball team past Central Texas rival Mart, 54-32, in Class 2A bi-district playoff competition Monday night at Waco High School.
You could say Moody and Ray have been there and done that. They’ve been key figures for Crawford in a variety of sports over the years, and led the Lady Pirates to a state tournament appearance in volleyball last fall.
Against Mart, Moody helped push the Lady Pirates (18-6) to a 12-4 first-quarter advantage, as they executed their game plan nicely. She scored five of her game-high 12 points in that opening period.
Ray, meanwhile, added 11 points and strong post defense, while McKenna Post and Laney Elmore contributed eight points apiece.
Crawford was especially efficient in the second, with a 23-point quarter that stretched its lead to 35-12 by the halftime break.
Sophomore guard Layla Oliver tossed in nine points as the high-point scorer for Mart.
Crawford moves on to the area playoffs and a matchup with Centerville.
No. 6 La Vega 75, Hudson 15
BUFFALO — La Vega’s 30th win of the season followed a similar pattern to many of the previous 29.
The Lady Pirates busted out to a huge first-half lead over Lufkin Hudson, and easily captured the win in their Class 4A bi-district playoff matchup. La Vega (30-4) will play the Salado-Austin LBJ winner in the area playoffs at a site and time to be announced.
Throughout all of its 2022 games, La Vega has put the outcome away early. The Lady Pirates surged to a 22-3 lead after the first quarter, and held Hudson without a field goal in the second as they widened the gap to 38-4. At that point, it was all academic.
Ten different La Vega players inked their way into the scorebook, and three hit in double figures. Alaysia Gude scored a team-best 11, all in the first quarter. Mar’cyah Willis and Andrea Johnson pocketed 10 points each, while reserve guard Kya Mitchell contributed nine.
No. 2 Fairfield 89, Florence 7
Think Fairfield is tuned up for the playoffs? Yeah, you’d better believe it.
Fairfield built a 37-3 lead after a single quarter of play, as the Lady Eagles annihilated Florence in Class 3A bi-district action at the Midway High Arena. The Lady Eagles (34-1) will meet Rice, a 55-40 win over West, in the area round later this week.
Five different players scored in double figures for Fairfield, which is seeking its third straight state tournament berth this year. Junior Shadasia Brackens led the balanced Lady Eagles with 19 points. Jarahle Daniels scored 12 of her 18 in the opening quarter, while Breyunna Dowell chipped in 17, McKinna Brackens had 14 and Avery Thaler hit for 12.
Florence never scored more than a single basket in any quarter, as Fairfield’s feisty defense made life tough on the Buffaloes. It was the 32nd straight win for the Lady Eagles.
Rice 55, West 40
HUBBARD — A solid season came to an end for the West Lady Trojans, as they just couldn’t clear the gap against a tough Rice team in the Class 3A bi-district playoffs.
West (23-10) stayed within striking distance much of the way, and cut a 10-point halftime deficit to just 34-29 by the end of the third quarter following a three-point play from Madyson Hromadka.
But Rice’s Alyssa Claxton buried a 3-pointer to open the fourth, and the Bulldogs shook loose, pushing the lead to as many as 15 points. Rice’s reward for winning is a challenging date against second-ranked Fairfield in the area round later this week.
Lorena 37, Mildred 31
The Lady Leopards made the clutch plays to pull out a Class 3A bi-district triumph over Mildred at the University High gym.
Lorena (24-10) will draw Teague in the area playoffs later this week.
Axtell 32, Moody 25
LORENA — The Lady Longhorns flexed their muscle in a rugged Class 2A bi-district victory over the Bearcats.
Axtell picked up its 25th win of the season and will face the Leon-Martin’s Mill winner in the area playoffs. Reagan Hand and Makenzie Covey scored nine points to spearhead the Axtell attack.