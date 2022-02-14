Playoff roundup: Crawford's seniors spark bi-district win over Mart

BUFFALO — La Vega’s 30th win of the season followed a similar pattern to many of the previous 29.

The Lady Pirates busted out to a huge first-half lead over Lufkin Hudson, and easily captured the win in their Class 4A bi-district playoff matchup. La Vega (30-4) will play the Salado-Austin LBJ winner in the area playoffs at a site and time to be announced.

Throughout all of its 2022 games, La Vega has put the outcome away early. The Lady Pirates surged to a 22-3 lead after the first quarter, and held Hudson without a field goal in the second as they widened the gap to 38-4. At that point, it was all academic.

Ten different La Vega players inked their way into the scorebook, and three hit in double figures. Alaysia Gude scored a team-best 11, all in the first quarter. Mar’cyah Willis and Andrea Johnson pocketed 10 points each, while reserve guard Kya Mitchell contributed nine.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

No. 2 Fairfield 89, Florence 7

Think Fairfield is tuned up for the playoffs? Yeah, you’d better believe it.