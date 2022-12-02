Crawford's stingy defense stifles Tolar in 14-7 quarterfinal win

BURLESON — The culture of the Crawford football program is all about putting the team ahead of individual glory.

But sometimes an individual has to step up and make a play. That’s what Crawford senior Luke Torbert did as he rushed for 168 yards and grabbed a game-clinching interception in the fourth quarter.

Torbert’s heroics punctuated a fantastic Crawford defensive effort as the Pirates downed Tolar, 14-7, in the Class 2A Division II Region II final on Friday night at Burleson ISD Stadium.

Tolar took possession after a goal-line stand stopped Crawford two yards from an icing touchdown. The Rattlers then began a potential game-tying drive from their own 2 with 1:23 remaining in the fourth quarter.

It took Tolar five plays to reach the Pirates’ 42 with 29 seconds left. But on first-and-10 from the Crawford 42, Tolar quarterback Jackson LeCluyse threw to his left and Torbert jumped the route.

“I knew it would probably be an out-breaking route,” Torbert said. “The clock’s running low. They need to get out of bounds. I had a great call coming in from my defensive coordinator. He put me in the right spot to make the play.”

Crawford ran out the remaining 22 seconds and celebrated its second trip to the state semifinals in the last three seasons.

The third-ranked Pirates (14-0) will play second-ranked Hawley (14-0) for a berth in the 2A Division II state championship game. Crawford coach Greg Jacobs said the game will be on Thursday next week, though a site hadn’t been determined as of late Friday night.

The Pirates held a dynamic Tolar offense scoreless for three quarters. That allowed Crawford to take a 14-0 lead when running back Camron Walker scooted into the end zone from five yards out with 6:12 left in the third quarter.

Tolar (13-1) answered when prolific sophomore running back Peyton Brown broke loose for a 42-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter.

Brown, who came into the game with more than 2,500 rushing yards for the season, finished with 176 yards on 28 attempts.

Although Crawford didn’t score on its fourth-quarter drive inside the Tolar 5, Torbert and Walker each made crucial third- and fourth-down runs on the 16-play march. The Pirates ate up more than eight minutes of game time and also forced Tolar to use all of its timeouts.

Jacobs pointed out that Torbert was making the most of this playoff opportunity after an injury kept him out of the postseason when the Pirates reached the regional final last fall.

“He’s just a great athlete and plays hard and he’s so competitive,” Jacobs said. “A lot of the things he did tonight were sheer determination. He’s special, but he’d be the first to tell you he couldn’t have done it by himself.”

The Rattlers came into the regional final contest having scored 50 or more points in seven straight games, but Crawford removed their fangs in the first half.

Keying on Brown and keeping an eye on LeCluyse coming out of the backfield, the Pirates held Tolar to 82 rushing yards before halftime.

The Rattlers crossed the Crawford 20 early in the second quarter. But when LeCluyse looked for receiver Matthew Behrens near the line to gain on the sideline on fourth-and-five from the Pirate 17, Breck Chambers dislodged the pass from Behrens’ grasp.

Tolar had good starting field position a couple times in the first half, but that fourth-down try was as close as the Rattlers got to scoring before the break.

Crawford grabbed the early lead on a nifty run by Torbert on the Pirates’ second offensive play. After receiving the opening kickoff, Torbert ran around the right side of his offensive line on second-and-six from the 29. He seemed ready to float an option pitch to Chambers, but tucked the ball and found a seam through the Tolar defense. Torbert outran the Rattlers and covered 71 yards for the only touchdown of the first half.

“The guy just widened with my pitch man,” Torbert said. “I turned it up and ran.”

The Pirates took a 6-0 lead into the halftime locker room.

Crawford missed out on a couple of chances to add to their lead. Torbert threw an interception that stopped the Pirates’ second possession after they had crossed the Tolar 25.

The Crawford offense was driving again late in the second quarter and had reached the Rattler 39. Torbert handed off to Walker, who checked up for a designed halfback pass. However, his toss for Trey Dobie was picked off by Tolar’s Wyatt Jones.

Crawford piled up 225 yards of total offense in the first half, far outgaining the Rattlers, who managed just 88. Torbert led the way as he rushed for 118 on six carries through the first two quarters.