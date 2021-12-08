 Skip to main content
Crawford's Warden signs with UMHB volleyball
Crawford's Warden signs with UMHB volleyball

Katie Warden signing

Crawford volleyball standout Katie Warden, with her family alongside her for support, signed to continue her playing career at Mary Hardin-Baylor.

 Crawford ISD photo

Crawford's single-season school record holder in kills will get a chance to add even more terminations on the college level.

Senior Katie Warden signed with Mary Hardin-Baylor on Wednesday to continue her volleyball-playing career. Warden won District 12-2A co-MVP honors for Crawford in her 2021 senior season, blasting 597 kills to go with 371 digs and 123 service aces.

UMHB's volleyball team went 24-2 in the 2021 season.

