Crawford's Warden signs with UMHB volleyball

Staff report
Crawford's single-season school record holder in kills will get a chance to add even more terminations on the college level.
Senior Katie Warden signed with Mary Hardin-Baylor on Wednesday to continue her volleyball-playing career. Warden won District 12-2A co-MVP honors for Crawford in her 2021 senior season, blasting 597 kills to go with 371 digs and 123 service aces.
UMHB's volleyball team went 24-2 in the 2021 season.
