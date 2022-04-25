Crawford's Williams brings same heart to new court

CRAWFORD — When Dave Campbell’s Texas Football came out with its 2021 edition last summer, fans of the Crawford Pirates could read about their team and promising senior linebacker Ty Williams.

As a junior, Williams helped Crawford reach the Class 2A Division I semifinals. He racked up 121 tackles and earned a Super Centex first-team selection.

He followed that up by making second-team Super Centex for the Pirates’ basketball team. If he was a senior then, those would be the types of accolades that put someone the running for athlete of the year.

However, even as Texas Football hit local newsstands, Williams’ story was going through a painful plot twist.

As a child, he was diagnosed with Kawasaki Disease, a condition that causes blood vessels to become inflamed. Williams was monitored closely early in his life, then periodically as he reached high school age. As he was helping Crawford forge ahead in the 2020 football playoffs, his doctors noticed an echo in his heartbeat and scheduled him for further evaluation.

Williams and his parents went to an appointment in late May, when he thought there was a small chance they might opt to put a stint in his heart. They found out he was actually facing open-heart surgery.

It meant Williams would not be able to play football or basketball anymore.

“It was very heartbreaking to hear,” he said. "My main thing, it affected so much of my life and football wasn’t the biggest part of my life. That’s a big thing to have a heart surgery at 17.”

Williams has a vertical scar in the middle of his chest, now evidence of a successful surgery that took place on July 12 last summer.

Before his surgery, Williams and his father, Roger Williams, stepped onto the tennis court, just to see if it was something the senior-to-be might want to pursue. There was a good chance of it since his older sister, Anne Williams (Super Centex Female Athlete of the Year in 2020) qualified for state on the tennis court twice during her high school career.

In September, when Williams was medically cleared for cardiovascular exercise, he began to pursue tennis with the same tenacity that made him successful on the football field.

“After school, all my friends would go to football practice and I couldn’t,” Williams said. “I was used to playing sports all year around. I needed something to do.”

On Tuesday, Williams and five of his Crawford teammates will take the court at the Class 2A State Championships at Blossom Tennis Center in San Antonio.

He will be joined by the Pirate boys’ doubles team of Lui Rodriguez and Huston Hall, and the Pirate girls’ doubles team of Grayson Allison and Molly Green.

Rodriguez has a story of overcoming adversity as well. He and Hall qualified for state a year ago, but multiple fractures around his spine kept Rodriguez from competing.

“I’m really excited for all of our kids, for Lui and Huston to get back and to actually get to compete this year,” Crawford coach Jeff Coker said. “For Ty, everything he’s been through to get there. And then Grayson (Allison) and Molly (Green) making it for the first time, it’s exciting for them.”

Williams was projected to possibly be the Pirates’ quarterback last fall. As he practiced on Crawford’s hard-top courts last week, it’s evident he brings the same type of lateral movement that made him a standout at linebacker to his new sport.

By the time Williams, who is 15-2 on the season, got to the district tournament, he knew he had a chance to make a postseason run. He had already defeated defending district champion Ricky Garcia from Mooney in an earlier match. Williams claimed the district title with a 6-1, 6-4 win over Garcia.

It was a similar scenario at regionals, since Garcia was the top returning player there as well.

“I thought I could get to state so I was working towards that,” Williams said. “I tried to tell myself, ‘Just go out there and have fun and if I play well I think I can make it.’”

Williams ended up defeating Dawson’s Victor Vizcarra in straight sets in the regional final.

Last August, when the Pirates opened the football season at home against Goldthwaite, Williams went to the game. But it struck a nerve in him he didn’t expect. He went straight home afterword, not wanting to socialize at the usual post-Friday-night activities.

“I didn’t realize honestly until the first game how much it affected me, not being able to play,” Williams said. “I didn’t process it as much. I was recovering from surgery and everything.”

The Crawford senior didn’t spin tennis as his redemption story — his way to attain glory on the athletic field during his senior year.

He just wanted to play.

“Coach (Greg) Jacobs in football and Coach (Sam) Moody in basketball did a great job of keeping him involved and giving him something to do on game days,” Coker said. “But it’s one thing to sit there and help and it’s another thing to actually get to compete yourself. I think it was one of those things where a chance to compete just means the world to him when you didn’t know if you were going to get it.”

