Crawford's Williams rallies to reach state final; Gatesville, Groesbeck also vying for titles

SAN ANTONIO — That debut high school tennis season is working out just fine for Crawford’s Ty Williams.

Williams, who joined Crawford’s tennis team this season after a heart condition forced him to forgo football and basketball, won his first two matches at the UIL State Tennis Tournament on Tuesday to advance to Wednesday’s Class 2A boys’ single final.

Williams is the first Crawford player to earn the chance to play for a state crown.

Williams displayed plenty of toughness in winning his first two state matches. After a rain delay, Williams won his state quarterfinal match over Forsan’s Rylee Yanez, 7-5, 6-2, to move on to the semifinals. Yanez actually jumped out to a 5-0 first-set lead before Williams rallied to claim the final seven games of the set, breaking Yanez’s serve four times along the way.

“We were just kind of watching it (when it was 5-0, Yanez) and we were talking about different things,” said Crawford head coach Jeff Coker. “We didn’t necessarily think the other guy was better than him. So, I said to Ty, ‘What’s working best?’ and he said, ‘Well, when I don’t hit it out.’ And I said, ‘OK, play that way.’”

The flip in strategy worked. Williams stopped trying to blast winners and just kept banging the ball back over the net, waiting for Yanez to make mistakes. From there, Williams stole away the momentum and rode it all the way to a win.

Then in the semis, Williams defeated Albany’s Luke Marshall, 6-4, 0-1, as Marshall retired following the first game of the second set due to cramps. Marshall had taken several bathroom breaks prior to retiring.

Williams will face Maud’s Lando Winter, a foreign exchange student from Germany, in Wednesday’s 8:30 a.m. final.

“To win seven games in a row after being down 0-5 is pretty remarkable,” Coker said. “It just speaks to all that kid’s been through, and his stick-to-it-iveness and his positive attitude, that he just finds a way to win.”

Williams isn’t the only Central Texas player who will swing for a state title on Wednesday. Gatesville senior Stormy Tatum returned to the Class 4A girls’ singles final for the second straight year, demonstrating some dominant tennis along the way. Tatum won her quarterfinal match over Midlothian Heritage’s Jaelee Young, 6-1, 6-0, and then cruised past Boerne’s Chloe O’Connor, 6-4, 6-0, in the semis.

Tatum, who went undefeated in district matches in her Gatesville career, will meet Argyle’s Meghna Kumar in Wednesday’s 8:30 a.m. championship match. That’ll set up a rematch, as Kumar knocked off Tatum in the regional tournament.

Groesbeck’s Blane Sadler and Emily Menzel will play for a state title in Class 3A mixed doubles on Wednesday after winning their opening two matches in San Antonio. The Goat tandem defeated Blue Ridge’s Kailea Jenkins and Kaden Jenkins, 6-1, 6-1, in the quarterfinals, and then knocked off Sonora’s Lane Taylor and Joselyn Rodriguez, 6-3, 6-3, in the semis.

They’ll face Reagan County’s Ethan Kuykendall and Shayann Darr in the title match at 10 a.m. Wednesday. Sadler will be going for his second straight mixed doubles state title as he won last year with a different partner, Andrea Smith. Menzel was a state semifinalist in girls’ doubles last year.

Elsewhere in the 2A boys’ singles bracket, Dawson’s Victor Vizcarra came up short in his quarterfinal match against Austin Askins of Miles, 6-2, 6-1.

The Mason Punchers are always one of the hardest-hitting tennis programs in Class 2A, and they lived up to their reputation by taking out several Centex entrants Tuesday.

Mason’s team of Jack Gillespie and Robert Aguero bested Crawford’s Huston Hall and Lui Rodriguez, 6-0, 6-4, in the 2A boys’ doubles quarterfinals. Still, it goes down as a successful season for Hall and Rodriguez, who won regionals for the second straight year this year but were making their state debut because Rodriguez couldn’t compete at last year’s state tourney due to a stress reaction in his back.

In 2A girls’ singles, Mason junior Chainey Weitz vanquished Moody’s Alicia Cortez, 6-2, 6-0.

Mason’s team of Sterling Smith and Tate Spencer ousted Frost’s Levi Fuller and Kaylee Clayton in 2A mixed doubles action, 6-1, 6-0. The other Centex qualifiers in 2A mixed doubles, Bremond’s Sadie Kasowski and Carson Crowley, also stumbled in the quarterfinal round, losing to Regan Smithwick and Jose Casteneda of Miles, 6-1, 6-1.

Bremond’s girls doubles team of Lyndsie McBride and Ashley Kempenski won their opening match over a team from Stamford before coming up short against Mason’s Jakelin Zermeno and Reagan Norman, 6-1, 6-0, in the semis.

Crawford’s girls’ doubles duo of Grayson Allison and Molly Greend dropped its opening state match to Archer City’s formidable tandem of Chandler Clark and Jillian Liles, 6-4, 6-1.

In Class 3A boys’ doubles, Cameron Yoe’s tandem of Nolan Brashear and Marino Cardona dropped their state quarterfinal match to Wall’s Bryson Hirt and Jack Duncan, 6-0, 6-2. It marked the second straight state appearance for Brashear and Cardona, who finished the year with a strong 15-4 record.

Whitney’s girls doubles team of Danna Guille and Laney Beam entered state riding the momentum of a regional title win. But the Whitney duo couldn’t get past Corpus Christi London’s Kiley Budd and Libby Petterson in the quarterfinals, falling, 6-2, 6-3.

In Class 4A action, the fledgling Lake Belton program sent three different entrants to state, but none advanced past the quarterfinal round, as the mixed doubles team of Cole Wieters and Jillian Webb, boys’ singles qualifier Brodie Reed, and the boys’ doubles team of Sam Rahm and Caden Marshall all suffered straight-sets losses.