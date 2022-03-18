Crawford's Witt takes powerlifting gold; West girls third as team

CORPUS CHRISTI — Crawford’s school colors are black and gold. For Kennadi Witt, heavy on the gold.

Witt took home a state championship in Class 2A’s 105-pound division at the Texas High School Women’s Powerlifting Association State Championships.

Witt set the tone with a 325-pound squat, 40 pounds better than any other lifter in her division. She added a 135-pound bench press and a 240-pound deadlift for a winning total of 700 pounds.

West’s strong state-qualifying contingent ensured an even stronger finish. The Lady Trojans earned a third-place finish in the Class 3A team standings, as their five state qualifiers delivered in the final meet of the season.

Isela Perez pocketed a silver medal in the 181-pound division, amassing 975 pounds, only 25 shy of Slaton’s Amaya Ramos for the title. West also got another silver from Jenna Maler in the 165-pound class. Maler hoisted 955 pounds in her three disciplines, including the top bench press of 220.

In Class 4A, a pair of Central Texas lifters picked up bronze medals. Gatesville’s Emmaleah Zacha totaled 1,055 pounds of total weight on her way to third place in the 259-plus division, while Hillsboro’s Jaedyn Campos went for 920 pounds for third in the 181-pound class.

Elsewhere in the 2A division, Rosebud-Lott’s Sydney Parcus grabbed a bronze in the 259-pound class, totaling 850 pounds.

The meet continues through Saturday.