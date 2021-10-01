Dallas Covenant keeps Bishop Reicher winless on season, 31-8

Just three plays later, Aynesworth, now the quarterback, found Tyler Ward streaking down the right sideline and connected on a 52-yard scoring strike. Joshua Fullbright ran for a two-point conversion and it was 8-0 Cougars with 9:10 left in the first quarter.

But that was the last real offensive highlight of the first half for Reicher. Covenant, which won its first game of the year last week and defeated Reicher last year in Waco, put together three long drives to take a 21-8 lead midway through the second quarter.

The first covered 78 yards and 9 plays with quarterback Mark Spangler putting the finishing touches on the scoring drive with a 3-yard run. The kick by Reinke was good, but Reicher still clung to an 8-7 edge at the end of the first quarter.

Spangler scored two more times in the second quarter on an 8-yard scoring run and then a 41-yard burst up the middle where he broke nearly a half-dozen Reicher tackles for his third first-half touchdown run.

Reicher appeared to get its offense restarted just before halftime when Aynesworth found Fullbright along the right sideline for a 33-yard catch to the Covenant 42 yard-line. But the drive stalled and Reicher turned the ball over on the downs.