Dallas First Baptist 47, Bishop Reicher 21

DALLAS — Reicher dug a first-half hole that it couldn’t escape, as Dallas First Baptist claimed a district win over the Cougars, keeping them winless on the season.

First Baptist (3-1 overall, 1-0 in TAPPS District 2-III) bounced out to a 21-7 halftime lead. Shad Cano capped off the Saints’ first scoring drive with a 7-yard touchdown catch. Reicher (0-4, 0-1) came back to tie the game on a Tyler Ward TD run early in the second quarter. But the Saints responded, as Cano added a 9-yard scoring scamper on the team’s next possession, and they added one more end zone penetration before halftime.