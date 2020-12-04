Dallas Lakehill turns back Live Oak, 60-44, in TAPPS playoffs

RIO VISTA — Live Oak’s resilient Falcons overcame variety of obstacles en route to a undefeated playoff run this year, but couldn’t overcome a late fourth-quarter fumble and fell to Dallas Lakehill Academy, 60-44, in the regional round of the TAPPS six-man playoffs on a chilly Friday night.
Perhaps overlooked when the year started after going 2-9 last season, the Falcons stormed into the playoffs with an 8-0 record against last year’s TAPPS six-man state finalist. They trailed almost the entire game to the larger Dallas school, and lost starting quarterback Mason Peters to a possible concussion just before halftime.
But after a fourth-quarter interception by Eli Herman and a late drive down the field, Live Oak appeared poised to take the lead on a churning, long run by Justice Ishio. But that chance evaporated when Ishio had the ball ripped out of his hands at the 1-yard line and recovered by Lakehill.
On the very next play, Lakehill threw an 88-yard pass to the seal the win and end the Live Oak season with an 8-1 record. The Warriors (5-0) advance to the state semifinals for the second straight year.
“We came a long way after last year and came a long way this season,” said Live Oak head coach Brice Helton. “I’m disappointed for these kids that they don’t have a chance to advance to the next round and play more football next week.
“You just can’t make too many big mistakes at this level and that's what happened tonight. It’s disappointing.”
The two private school six-man football powers had never played before Friday, but they were evenly matched.
The Warriors jumped out to a 24-6 lead early in the second quarter, with a Will Scholremer scoring run providing the only Live Oak TD in that stretch. It the largest deficit Live Oak had faced all year long, but the Falcons found a way to come back.
Peters, only a junior, tossed a touchdown pass of 38 yards to Herman and authored a 35-yard scoring run himself with just 24 seconds left in the second quarter. Reed Black kicked one of two extra point kicks worth two points and Live Oak trailed 24-21 at halftime.
After a spirited halftime speech by Helton, Live Oak took the second-half kickoff and marched down the field for a score in just three plays. Herman, another junior for Live Oak, dashed in from four yards and Black kicked another two-point conversion to give the Falcons a 29-24 lead with 9:42 left in the third quarter.
It marked Live Oak's only lead of the game and it didn’t last long. Lakehill recovered a surprise onside kick and drove down for a quick touchdown, taking a 32-29 lead with 8:51 left in the quarter.
One possession later, Lakehill scored again for a 38-29 lead and from then on, it was a back-and-forth offensive shootout many had expected.
Live Oak's Jonathan Buras caught a 15-yard scoring pass to cut the deficit to 38-37 late in the third quarter. Later, Ishio, who had an outstanding overall game, dashed in from one yard out to trim Lakehill's lead to 46-44 with 8:45 left in the game.
After more solid Live Oak defense and the Herman interception, Live Oak was back for more, only to see its season end in the cruelest of fashions.
“I hated the game ended like that, but we didn’t do a good job of protecting the edge and that caught up with us tonight,” said Helton. "The kids worked hard and a lot of them will be back again next year. I’m proud of their effort.”
