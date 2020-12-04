Dallas Lakehill turns back Live Oak, 60-44, in TAPPS playoffs

“You just can’t make too many big mistakes at this level and that's what happened tonight. It’s disappointing.”

The two private school six-man football powers had never played before Friday, but they were evenly matched.

The Warriors jumped out to a 24-6 lead early in the second quarter, with a Will Scholremer scoring run providing the only Live Oak TD in that stretch. It the largest deficit Live Oak had faced all year long, but the Falcons found a way to come back.

Peters, only a junior, tossed a touchdown pass of 38 yards to Herman and authored a 35-yard scoring run himself with just 24 seconds left in the second quarter. Reed Black kicked one of two extra point kicks worth two points and Live Oak trailed 24-21 at halftime.

After a spirited halftime speech by Helton, Live Oak took the second-half kickoff and marched down the field for a score in just three plays. Herman, another junior for Live Oak, dashed in from four yards and Black kicked another two-point conversion to give the Falcons a 29-24 lead with 9:42 left in the third quarter.

It marked Live Oak's only lead of the game and it didn’t last long. Lakehill recovered a surprise onside kick and drove down for a quick touchdown, taking a 32-29 lead with 8:51 left in the quarter.