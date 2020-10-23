Dawson 55, Marlin 0

DAWSON — Marlin’s defense had been stout in district play prior to this one, but Dawson’s De’Mariyea Hamilton demoralized the visitors in this all-Bulldog dogfight.
Hamilton rushed for five touchdowns to lead Dawson (6-3, 2-1 in District 8-2A Div. I) to the win. He had scoring runs of 8, 2, 1, 27 and 2 yards.
Bodey Martinez bookended Dawson’s monster scoring night, nabbing a 6-yard TD catch from Cade Onstott early in the first quarter, and then Martinez busted off a 60-yard scoring jaunt for the final end zone penetration of the night late in the fourth.
Marlin drops to 3-2 overall and 2-1 with its first district defeat.
Photos: High school football Week 9 around Waco, Central Texas
Waco Duncanville
Waco High's Remond O'Neal (left) collides with Duncanville’s Cyrus Moore while picking up yardage in the first half.
ERNESTO GARCIA, TRIBUNE-HERALD
Waco Duncanville
Duncanville’s Malachi Medlock powers into the end zone through Waco High’s defense in the first half of the No. 2 Panthers’ rout.
ERNESTO GARCIA, TRIBUNE-HERALD
Waco Duncanville
Waco High’s Steven McFloyd (22) brings down Duncanville’s Jayvyn Square after a gainer in the Panthers' convincing win on Friday.
Ernesto Garcia, Tribune-Herald
bosquevillecrawford
Crawford's Garrett Pearson breaks a tackle by Bosqueville's Ryder Roark.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
bosquevillecrawford
Bosqueville's Jay King tries to outrun Crawford's Luke Torbert.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
bosquevillecrawford
Bosqueville receiver Larson Hoffmeyer leaps over Crawford defender Luke Torbert after a reception.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
bosquevillecrawford
Bosqueville's Larson Hoffmeyer leaps over Crawford's Luke Torbert after a reception.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
bosquevillecrawford
Crawford receiver Camron Walker runs past Bosqueville defenders during the Pirates’ 27-20 win on Friday in Bosqueville.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
bosquevillecrawford
Bosqueville's Larson Hoffmeyer drops a pass as Crawford's Luke Torbert covers him.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
bosquevillecrawford
Crawford's Ben Baker catches a pass in front of Bosqueville's John Youens.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
bosquevillecrawford
Bosqueville's Hunter Henexson runs past Crawford defenders.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
bosquevillecrawford
Crawford's Garrett Pearson (25) runs through Bosqueville defenders.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES (copy) -- (copy)
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!