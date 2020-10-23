Dawson 55, Marlin 0

DAWSON — Marlin’s defense had been stout in district play prior to this one, but Dawson’s De’Mariyea Hamilton demoralized the visitors in this all-Bulldog dogfight.

Hamilton rushed for five touchdowns to lead Dawson (6-3, 2-1 in District 8-2A Div. I) to the win. He had scoring runs of 8, 2, 1, 27 and 2 yards.

Bodey Martinez bookended Dawson’s monster scoring night, nabbing a 6-yard TD catch from Cade Onstott early in the first quarter, and then Martinez busted off a 60-yard scoring jaunt for the final end zone penetration of the night late in the fourth.

Marlin drops to 3-2 overall and 2-1 with its first district defeat.

