Dawson coach Ronnie Striplin steps down for family reasons

Dawson ISD is in the market for a new head football coach and athletic director, as Ronnie Striplin announced that he’ll step down from those positions in order to care for his elderly parents.

“My mother is sick and not getting any better. I just felt like I needed to be there for them in case something really bad was to happen,” Striplin told ESPN Central Texas radio on Wednesday. “It’s not something I look forward to, but it’s something I’ve got to do.”

Striplin revived the Bulldog program in his four seasons in Dawson, compiling a 24-20 record that included three consecutive playoff appearances. His best team came in 2019 when the Bulldogs went 10-3 overall and 4-1 in district, and won a pair of playoff games over Evadale and Mount Enterprise.