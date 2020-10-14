Dawson's Hamilton wins Built Ford Tough Texas Player of the Week honor

 Skip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL NOTEBOOK

Dawson running back Da'Mariyea Hamilton produced a huge performance last week in a win over Axtell, and on Wednesday Hamilton was honored as the Built Ford Tough Texas Player of the Week for Class 2A.

Hamilton went for 306 yards on 16 carries, six of which found the end zone. And Hamilton wasn't through, as he also made an impact on defense, picking up seven tackles and two tackles for losses.

It's been a big year to say the least for Hamilton, who was named Dawson's Homecoming King earlier in the season. His twin brother Ja'Mariyea has also played great and has given the Bulldogs a potent 1-2 punch.

SUPER CENTEX PODCAST

The Trib's Chad Conine and Brice Cherry discuss who dropped out of the Centex pound-for-pound rankings this week, argue over the game of the week, and show how the sausage is made from a story-writing standpoint. Check out the podcast at WacoTrib.com.

