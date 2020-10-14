Dawson's Hamilton wins Built Ford Tough Texas Player of the Week honor

Podcast: Great week of games with China Spring, West, McGregor-Lorena, Troy-Cameron Yoe, plus strange sportswriter stories
Dawson running back Da'Mariyea Hamilton produced a huge performance last week in a win over Axtell, and on Wednesday Hamilton was honored as the Built Ford Tough Texas Player of the Week for Class 2A.
Hamilton went for 306 yards on 16 carries, six of which found the end zone. And Hamilton wasn't through, as he also made an impact on defense, picking up seven tackles and two tackles for losses.
It's been a big year to say the least for Hamilton, who was named Dawson's Homecoming King earlier in the season. His twin brother Ja'Mariyea has also played great and has given the Bulldogs a potent 1-2 punch.
Congratulations to Da’Mariyea Hamilton on being chosen as the Fox Sports Southwest “Built Ford Tough” 2A Player of the Week! This is a huge accomplishment...Congratulations Da’Mariyea! #DawsonPride pic.twitter.com/v0kzkTfJGo— Dawson ISD - Dawson,TX (@disdtx) October 14, 2020
