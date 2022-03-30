Deadline approaching for Clifton football coaching search

Friday is the application deadline for coaches interested in the vacant Clifton athletic director/head football coach job.
That position opened earlier this month when Chuck Caniford left for Krum after eight seasons leading the Cubs. Clifton ISD superintendent Andy Ball said the timetable for presenting a candidate to the school board is up in the air and will be dependent upon the candidates’ interview availability.
Clifton was 1-9 last season, and last made the playoffs in 2019, when the Cubs went 8-4.
