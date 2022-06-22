Defending champs China Spring, Lorena among Centex teams vying for 7-on-7 gold

State champion football squads China Spring and Lorena are already aiming to carry their championship mentality into 2022 as they hit the field for the Texas State 7-on-7 Tournament.

The tournament runs Thursday through Saturday at Veterans Memorial Park in College Station.

“(We’re) super excited to get back to the 7-on-7 state tournament. It’s a really good opportunity for us,” said new Cougars head coach Tyler Beatty, who was an assistant on last year’s state title team. “Not really sure exactly what we’re going to size up against, but our guys have been playing really well at a high level.”

China Spring was named the No. 1 seed in Pool H of the Division II bracket, and will take on No. 2 Hereford, No. 3 Lindale and No. 4 Sealy. Beatty noted the tournament will provide a good opportunity for this year’s leaders to move to the forefront.

“I think it shows especially our skill guys what we’re capable of doing,” Beatty said. “I mean, just through our 7-on-7 season this year we’ve had some really, really high spots and then we’ve had a lot of points of growth too.”

According to the first-year head coach, the Cougars will likely have some new faces in new spots who will look for the opportunity to “size themselves up” to the competition.

“I think it gives them an area of understanding where they fit in our team to get some competition,” Beatty said.

Lorena will be the No. 4 seed in Pool D of Division II, facing off against No. 1 Fort Bend Christian, No. 2 Goliad and No. 3 Kaufman. Leopards head coach Ray Biles said the tournament will provide a chance to sharpen his team’s offensive scheme as well as its chemistry.

“A lot of what you are in the fall is the chemistry that your team pulls together,” Biles said, “Any time you can get your kids together. ... It’s going to build that unity and that chemistry that’s so critical and so important. You find out who your leaders are real quick, because a lot of the stuff the kids have to able to take care of because our coaches aren’t there every day and in every way.”

Division 2 competition kicks off with three games beginning at 1:45 p.m. Thursday. Division 3 competition is set to begin beforehand at 1 p.m. and will also feature state semifinalist Marlin as the No. 3-seed in Pool C.

Other Central Texas teams taking part in the event include Temple, Cameron Yoe, Chilton and Dawson.

