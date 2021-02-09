Defense leads unbeaten Crawford past Rapoport, 49-32

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We just couldn’t put the ball in the basket,” said Ravens coach Darryl McCoy. “We do a lot of shooting drills, but we missed some wide open shots. Eleven points in a (first) half is the worst ever for us, especially coming from a team that averages 50 or 60 points a game.”

Both teams had trouble getting their offenses untracked in the first quarter as the Pirates took a 6-3 lead on baskets by Breck Chambers, Trey Dobie and Luke Torbert.

But the Pirates were much more efficient offensively in the second quarter as they scored 20 points to open up a 26-11 halftime lead. Dobie led the way with nine second-quarter points as he constantly got inside where he was the recipient of numerous sharp passes from his teammates.

The Ravens finally nailed their first field goal with 4:40 left in the second quarter when Zach Deckard scored on a putback.

“Coach Elmore has a great system and I have a lot of respect for him,” McCoy said. “They execute real well, and they beat us on the cuts. We prepared for them, but they’re so familiar with the system and it showed.”

By the end of the third quarter, Crawford built its lead to 33-12 before the Ravens finally found their offense in the fourth quarter.