Defense leads unbeaten Crawford past Rapoport, 49-32

With its football team advancing to the Class 2A Division I semifinals, Crawford didn’t begin basketball season until just before Christmas.
The Pirates have made up ground in a hurry.
Playing tremendous defense, Crawford shut down Rapoport Academy’s dangerous offense for a 49-32 win Tuesday night at the Doris Miller Family YMCA to stay unbeaten in District 17-2A.
The Pirates (11-1) improved to 11-0 in district play heading into the final regular season game Friday at home against Rosebud-Lott.
Though the Pirates had clinched the district title before playing the second-place Ravens (12-5, 7-4), they still came out playing the intense defense they’re known for to beat Rapoport for the second time this season.
“Our defense is where our bread is buttered,” said Crawford coach Brent Elmore. “We’re holding teams to about 36 points per game right now. With the athletes that Rapoport puts out on the floor, we didn’t want to speed up the game a whole lot. We just played at our pace and played a defensive game like we like it, and that gave us a shot to pull out a victory.”
Crawford’s defense was so effective that it held Rapoport without a field goal in both the first and third quarters. The Ravens were limited to three free throws in the first quarter and a single free throw in the third quarter.
“We just couldn’t put the ball in the basket,” said Ravens coach Darryl McCoy. “We do a lot of shooting drills, but we missed some wide open shots. Eleven points in a (first) half is the worst ever for us, especially coming from a team that averages 50 or 60 points a game.”
Both teams had trouble getting their offenses untracked in the first quarter as the Pirates took a 6-3 lead on baskets by Breck Chambers, Trey Dobie and Luke Torbert.
But the Pirates were much more efficient offensively in the second quarter as they scored 20 points to open up a 26-11 halftime lead. Dobie led the way with nine second-quarter points as he constantly got inside where he was the recipient of numerous sharp passes from his teammates.
The Ravens finally nailed their first field goal with 4:40 left in the second quarter when Zach Deckard scored on a putback.
“Coach Elmore has a great system and I have a lot of respect for him,” McCoy said. “They execute real well, and they beat us on the cuts. We prepared for them, but they’re so familiar with the system and it showed.”
By the end of the third quarter, Crawford built its lead to 33-12 before the Ravens finally found their offense in the fourth quarter.
Utilizing a full-court press, the Ravens sped up the tempo and scored multiple baskets off turnovers. Harris Cook began hitting his outside shot while Christian Hill was a force inside.
Though the Ravens scored 20 fourth-quarter points, the Pirates continued to work their offense effectively and maintained their double-digit lead.
“We try to be a fundamental basketball team,” Elmore said. “We feel like the more passes we make, the better chance we have to score. The kids are understanding it and finding where to break and cut. Only being our 12th game of the season, we’re just now beginning to find our groove.”