Delay doesn't dampen Riesel's effort as Indians spurn Hamilton

RIESEL — Not even a rain delay was going to stop Riesel from grabbing a victory over Hamilton Friday night. In a game that began an hour and 45 minutes past the originally scheduled start, the Indians took a 39-14 win over the Bulldogs, holding them scoreless until the fourth quarter.

Riesel senior tight end Will McClintock was a scoring machine, racking up the first four touchdowns of the game. The Indians (2-0) took an 8-0 lead in the first quarter when McClintock ran in a solid pass from junior quarterback Dakota Davis and then completed an easy two-point conversion.

Hamilton killed Riesel’s next drive by recovering a fumble on the Indians’ 35 with 2:46 left in the first quarter. The Bulldogs (1-1) managed to push through to the 14-yard line before time ran out and continued their drive into the second quarter but were shut down on fourth-and-goal at the 5-yard line thanks to key plays by sophomore defensive tackle Kolt Dietrich and junior linebacker Jayden Busby.

Hamilton senior QB Colby Bailey gave up three interceptions in the second quarter, two of which were picked off by Riesel junior linebacker Kyson Dietrich. Dietrich’s second interception came with 36 seconds left in the half and ended with McClintock’s second touchdown run. Junior wide receiver/free safety Cade Amber grabbed the third pick to send the game into halftime.