DeSoto 72, Waco High 6

DeSOTO — Matt Allen picked apart the Waco High defense, and DeSoto prevented the Lions from finding the win column for the first time.

Allen connected on 11 of 12 passes for 252 yards and four touchdowns for DeSoto (4-2 overall, 2-1 District 11-6A), which cruised in this one. The Eagles built a 30-0 lead after a quarter and were up 51-0 at the half.

The Lions (0-6, 0-3) mustered just three first downs and 16 yards of offense. Waco High finally cracked the scoreboard in the fourth quarter on a touchdown pass from Lamarcus McDonald to Reggie Lewis.