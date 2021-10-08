 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
DeSoto 72, Waco High 6
0 comments
high school football ROUNDUP

DeSoto 72, Waco High 6

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
waco high

Waco High's (from left) Marvion Huitt, VaShawn Hall, Julian Watkins, Ja'Marcus Carprew and Braylen Martinez.

 Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald

DeSOTO — Matt Allen picked apart the Waco High defense, and DeSoto prevented the Lions from finding the win column for the first time.

Allen connected on 11 of 12 passes for 252 yards and four touchdowns for DeSoto (4-2 overall, 2-1 District 11-6A), which cruised in this one. The Eagles built a 30-0 lead after a quarter and were up 51-0 at the half.

The Lions (0-6, 0-3) mustered just three first downs and 16 yards of offense. Waco High finally cracked the scoreboard in the fourth quarter on a touchdown pass from Lamarcus McDonald to Reggie Lewis.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Atlanta Falcons prepare for NFL London game against the New York Jets

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert