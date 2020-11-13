DeSoto bounces Midway from playoff contention, 63-14

DESOTO — Game officials used the constantly running clock for most of the second half at the District 11-6A game between Midway and DeSoto, but nothing could stop the runaway DeSoto offensive machine. The Eagles rolled over Midway, 63-14, eliminating the Panthers from postseason play, barring a procedural change from the district executive committee.

A week after losing to state-ranked Duncanville, 74-21, at home, Midway faced formerly state-ranked DeSoto, and the result was much the same. Too much athletic talent and not enough answers from the young, scrappy Panthers squad.

Midway fell to 1-5 on the season, 1-3 in 11-6A play, otherwise known as the "District of Death. DeSoto is now 5-1, 3-1.

It marks the first time Midway won't make the postseason since 2006.

The Panthers might have entered the night as heavy underdogs, especially after last week's big loss to Duncanville, but Midway held up its end of the bargain for a close game in the early going.

The Eagles took the ball at their own 35-yard line on their opening drive and moved it steadily down the field, but on 4th-and-5 at the Panthers 17, the Midway defense rose up. DeSoto tried a pass up the middle, but Midway’s Boston Pate delivered a crushing hit to break up the pass and stop the drive.