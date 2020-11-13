DeSoto bounces Midway from playoff contention, 63-14

DESOTO — Game officials used the constantly running clock for most of the second half at the District 11-6A game between Midway and DeSoto, but nothing could stop the runaway DeSoto offensive machine. The Eagles rolled over Midway, 63-14, eliminating the Panthers from postseason play, barring a procedural change from the district executive committee.
A week after losing to state-ranked Duncanville, 74-21, at home, Midway faced formerly state-ranked DeSoto, and the result was much the same. Too much athletic talent and not enough answers from the young, scrappy Panthers squad.
Midway fell to 1-5 on the season, 1-3 in 11-6A play, otherwise known as the "District of Death. DeSoto is now 5-1, 3-1.
It marks the first time Midway won't make the postseason since 2006.
The Panthers might have entered the night as heavy underdogs, especially after last week's big loss to Duncanville, but Midway held up its end of the bargain for a close game in the early going.
The Eagles took the ball at their own 35-yard line on their opening drive and moved it steadily down the field, but on 4th-and-5 at the Panthers 17, the Midway defense rose up. DeSoto tried a pass up the middle, but Midway’s Boston Pate delivered a crushing hit to break up the pass and stop the drive.
But once DeSoto got its core of talented and speedy offensive weapons cranked up, the Eagles were nearly unstoppable.
The Eagles' offensive leader Robert Robertson accounted for four first-half scores. Three of them came on touchdown passes of 49, 67 and 19 yards to Jaedon Wilson twice and Jerod Bradley once.
Robertson also added a spectacular 70-yard touchdown run down the right side for a 21-0 lead at the end of the first quarter, which grew to a 42-6 advantage at halftime.
DeSoto accounted for 407 yards of offense in the first half alone, while holding Midway to 159 and seven first downs.
The Panthers finally got on the board in the first half when sophomore running back Dominique Hill burst up the middle for a 39-yard scoring run for the only offensive highlight in the first half. Ivan Maldonado kicked to make the score 35-7 at the time.
Christopher Henley closed out the scoring in the first half on a two-yard run, but the second half, greatly shorted by a scoreboard clock which never stopped, brought more of the same.
DeSoto’s fast, offensively-minded athletes operated in wide-open spaces, leading to big gains or bigger touchdowns.
Midway quarterback Garrett Childers played the entire game for the Panthers, and helped the Panthers move the ball late in the game with a 31-yard pass to Blake Kanz and tosses of 15 and 63 yards to Logan Mercer. He threw for 214 yards, completing 12 of 22 attempts with one interception and one TD, both in the fourth quarter.
Childers connected with Dhamir McDonnaugh on a 2-yard TD pass with just 3:04 left in the game to account for the final score after Maldanado kicked another perfect extra point.
The Midway defense stopped another fourth-down DeSoto pass on a brilliant breakup in the second half, and the Eagles had a long punt return called back due to a penalty.
