COLLEGE STATION — Lake Belton dropped a 41-33 second-round decision to DeSoto on Saturday in the Division I championship bracket in the state 7-on-7 football tournament.
The Broncos won their first game in bracket play over Lake Travis, 31-26. But they couldn't overcome powerful DeSoto, which won the Class 6A Division II state championship last December.
Coppell pulled off a 25-21 win over DeSoto in the third round. Round Rock won the Division I championship with a 26-13 win over A&M Consolidated.