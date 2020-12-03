DeSoto flies past Waco High, 62-6

DeSoto looked playoff ready as the Eagles took care of business dominating Waco High, 62-6, Thursday night at WISD Stadium.
DeSoto (7-1 overall, 5-1 in District 11-6A) showed off their impressive defensive line, considered to be one of the best in the state, pressuring the Waco backfield all night. The constant pressure proved too much for the Lions as they gave up four turnovers in the first half alone.
The Lions were aggressive out of the gate, forcing DeSoto to punt on their first drive. Waco High (1-6 overall, 0-5 in District 11-6A) could not capitalize as they too would punt on their ensuing drive.
The Eagles offense kicked into gear on DeSoto’s next drive. Quarterback Matt Allen found wide receiver Javin Vining for the first score of the game. The Lions couldn’t get their offense clicking and would punt for a second straight time.
DeSoto rotated between two different quarterbacks with Samari Collier seeing the most action. Collier started his scoring with a 38-yard touchdown pass to wide out Jaedon Wilson. Collier connected with both Vining and Wilson later in the second quarter to end the half with three scores.
Waco High’s defense provided hope for a moment with a takeaway of their own, but that hope faded quickly. DeSoto’s defense forced losses on three straight plays and the Lions punted again.
The Lions opened the second half putting together a nice lengthy drive, converting multiple first downs. Unfortunately the same problems reared their ugly heads as the Lions ended the drive with another punt.
The Eagles played underclassman for the second half. Running back Cameron Wright added to the DeSoto point scoring with a 64-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. That was DeSoto’s final score of the evening
Waco High made a switch at quarterback, giving underclassman Thomas Chandler some time under center. Chandler led the Lions’ only scoring drive connecting with wide receiver Xavier Williams on a 54-yard touchdown pass. That score would be the last of the game as DeSoto ran out the clock to secure the win.
Waco High ends the season on a six-game losing streak. This also marks the Lions third straight one-win season. DeSoto moves on to the playoffs next week. The projected first round match-up has the Eagles battling the Killeen Shoemaker Grey Wolves on Thursday, December 10th.
