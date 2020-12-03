DeSoto flies past Waco High, 62-6

DeSoto looked playoff ready as the Eagles took care of business dominating Waco High, 62-6, Thursday night at WISD Stadium.

DeSoto (7-1 overall, 5-1 in District 11-6A) showed off their impressive defensive line, considered to be one of the best in the state, pressuring the Waco backfield all night. The constant pressure proved too much for the Lions as they gave up four turnovers in the first half alone.

The Lions were aggressive out of the gate, forcing DeSoto to punt on their first drive. Waco High (1-6 overall, 0-5 in District 11-6A) could not capitalize as they too would punt on their ensuing drive.

The Eagles offense kicked into gear on DeSoto’s next drive. Quarterback Matt Allen found wide receiver Javin Vining for the first score of the game. The Lions couldn’t get their offense clicking and would punt for a second straight time.

DeSoto rotated between two different quarterbacks with Samari Collier seeing the most action. Collier started his scoring with a 38-yard touchdown pass to wide out Jaedon Wilson. Collier connected with both Vining and Wilson later in the second quarter to end the half with three scores.