Despite rocky start, La Vega girls soar past Salado, 70-30

It wasn’t pretty, but third-ranked La Vega got the job done again.

The third-ranked Lady Pirates defeated Salado, 70-30, at home on Tuesday night behind gutsy defense, holding the Lady Eagles (19-10, 4-2) to 12 points in the second half, 10 of which came from the free throw line.

“We take pride in our defense,” said La Vega head coach Marcus Willis Sr. “We always speak about defense winning championships. Defense is our best offense. Collectively, even in even the first half we played decent on the defensive side.

"We stepped it up the third and fourth quarter. Second half has really been our half as far as stepping up on defense and so they're doing a great job of just buying into and trusting the process.”

Senior guard Andrea Johnson and junior guard Kiyleyah Parr took charge of the offense for La Vega (27-5, 6-0) with 19 and 15 points, respectively. Johnson got into the groove in the third quarter with 12 points including a pair of threes while Parr executed from the charity stripe, completing 7-of-8. Willis gave his players credit for how they turned the game around.

“I mean, tough as nails,” Willis said. “Didn’t have a great start, neither of them, and they kept fighting and kept fighting, overcoming adversity, overcoming the hard coaching tonight, and they stood up and rose to the occasion.”

The contest started off slow, with neither team landing a shot for the first five minutes. Willis took his starters off the court and sent in the bench halfway through the first quarter, trying out a different rotation. Johnson finally broke the drought with a jumper and Salado answered in the ensuing possession.

The Lady Pirates followed up with a three by freshman Cemaria Kelly and a bucket by sophomore Angela Carroll to build a small lead but the Lady Eagles kept close, wrapping up the quarter on a 5-2 run to remain within a basket of La Vega heading into the second.

Salado started the second quarter on a 6-2 run to take a small edge. The La Vega starters returned to the court three minutes into the quarter. A pair of free throws and a jumper put the Lady Pirates back in front by a point but then a three by Eagle senior guard Harley Droulliard took it back.

Parr sparked a 9-1 run for the La Vega over the next two minutes to send the Lady Pirates into the locker room with a six-point lead, 24-18.

Despite getting back ahead, Willis noted the team was not happy with the slow start in the first half.

“Horrible execution, horrible rotations,” Willis said. “We didn't seem like we were in sync at this particular time. It's kind of hard to start continuing to prepare. Sometimes our girls get a little bored, honestly, and so we're just trying to find a way to keep them up, to keep them going. Tonight was one of those nights. Second half we finally figured it out. We finally start playing our basketball.”

La Vega made serious adjustments during halftime and Willis credited his assistants for helping push the message through. The Lady Pirates scored 25 points in the third quarter to break open the game.

A 6-0 run to kick off the second quarter extended La Vega’s advantage into the double digits. Then, the Lady Pirates sandwiched four more points in between a pair of Salado timeouts, the first of which was prompted by a three off the hands of senior guard Jadyn Iglehart. Johnson responded with another trey immediately following the second timeout.

The Lady Eagles did not see any points in the third until a pair of free throws five minutes into the quarter, snuck in between a pair of a La Vega threes. The Lady Pirates took a 26-point lead into the final quarter with a score of 47-21. They outscored Salado 21-9 in the last eight minutes of the game to take the win.

With four games left in the regular season, Willis said La Vega’s still focused on its goal of bringing home a state title, which means they have to continue to improve throughout the season.

“You know, we can't take a day off,” Willis said. “We have to get better day in and day out, that’s it. And the focus stays the same. The focus is still trying to win a state championship. Nothing changes.”

Waco High 53, Killeen 52

KILLEEN — Ga’ryiah Goode was good at the right time.

Goode’s late 3-pointer proved to be a clutch shot for Waco High, which pulled out a tight road win over the Kangaroos in District 22-5A action.

Senior Ivory Scott pumped in 22 points for the Lady Lions (12-13, 5-5), while Ciarra Shaw contributed 15. It was just the second district loss for Killeen (12-14, 8-2).

Connally 47, China Spring 32

Cyncere McDonald tossed in 12 points, and Connally picked up its second straight win, defeating China Spring in District 23-4A action.

Connally improved to 21-8 overall and 4-2 in district action, moving into a tie for second place in the league with Salado, behind No. 3-ranked La Vega.

China Spring fell to 10-17 overall and 2-4 in district play.