D'Hanis pounds Abbott, 16-0, in 1A state tournament

ROUND ROCK — D’Hanis ace Daelyn Gonzales’ dynamic pitching and Abbott’s shaky glovework were just too powerful a combination for the Panthers to stick around the Class 1A state tournament for very long.

Gonzales threw a two-hitter while the Panthers contributed to their own demise with six errors as D’Hanis romped to a 16-0 run-rule win in five innings in Wednesday’s semifinals at Dell Diamond.

With Ethan Reyes collecting three hits, the Cowboys (27-3) had plenty of offensive firepower with a 15-hit attack. But the cascade of errors sealed the end of a great season for the Panthers (21-4-2) as they made their third state tournament appearance since winning the title in 2017.

“We talk about keeping the game simple, throwing strikes, making the routine plays and putting the ball in play on offense, and I don’t think we did any of the three today,” said Abbott coach Kyle Crawford. “You’re not going to win down here making the game look hard. The score’s pretty ugly, it stings a little bit. But everybody here realizes we self-inflicted a lot of that and they capitalized on it.”

Gonzales (11-0) kept a good Abbott offense guessing wrong all day with his combination of power pitching and off-speed deliveries. The right-hander walked three batters and struck out seven, and only allowed singles to Will Kazda and Mason Hejl.

“We hit some balls hard in spurts, but when you’re giving up crooked numbers every inning you’re not going to win,” Crawford said. “They can pound it offensively. We knew that was the strength of their team. We felt like it was a strength of ours, but when you get down early it has an effect on your offense. That’s as tight as we’ve looked on both sides of the ball.”

The game couldn’t have started much worse for the Panthers as they made two first-inning errors that contributed to the Cowboys scoring three first-inning runs.

Kyle Gerik walked Luke Langfeld before Layton Herrmann reached on first baseman Preston Pustejovsky’s fielding error. Reyes followed with a run-scoring single.

Abbott’s second error of the inning was costly as Herrmann scored when shortstop Riley Sustala bobbled Will Schawe’s grounder. Gonzales’ single to right field brought across D’Hanis’ third run.

The Cowboys put three more runs on the board in the second inning.

Eusebio Tapia singled before Gerik hit Langfeld with a pitch. Reyes pounded a ground-rule double over Abbott leftfielder Keaton Pustejovsky’s head that scored Tapia.

With two outs, it appeared Gerik would get out of the inning without further damage. But Schawe’s grounder took a wicked hop past second baseman Karsyn Johnson for a two-run single to extend the Cowboys’ lead to 6-0.

The Panthers’ mistakes continued in the third inning as Raine Redden reached on Sustala’s error. After moving to second on a wild pitch and to third on Gerik’s wild pickoff attempt, Redden scored on Langfeld’s single up the middle.

Gerik (9-3) allowed six hits, two walks and four earned runs in three innings before he was relieved by Preston Pustejovsky to open the fourth.

The wheels fell off completely for the Panthers in the fourth as the Cowboys exploded for nine hits and nine runs.

Singles by Ryan Hendry and Schawe and an intentional walk to Gonzales loaded the bases before JJ Garcia brought in a run with a sacrifice fly. Redden ripped a two-run double to open the floodgates as the Cowboys followed with six more runs in the inning.

D'Hanis will play in the Class 1A championship game at 9 a.m. Thursday against Nazareth, which advanced with a 1-0 win over Kennard in the semifinals.

Despite the rough ending, Crawford was proud of his team’s accomplishments and Abbott’s possibilities for future state tournament berths.

“Fourteen of 23 are underclassmen,” Crawford said. “You can talk about it and talk about it, but the more time you get in that position, the better you can handle it. I told them last night this game’s not going to define this season for this group and our program. Obviously, we wanted a little bit better results today, but the journey and the memories are what’s going to stay with these boys forever, and we’re going to cherish that."

