CYPRESS — Diboll gained the upper hand by taking Game 1 of its Class 3A regional semifinal baseball series with Cameron Yoe.

Diboll captured a 7-5 win in Thursday’s opener at Cypress Ranch High School, breaking free from a 5-5 tie with a pair of sixth-inning runs.

The Yoemen (26-8-1) had their chances, but were unable to mount a final rally after the Lumberjacks regained the lead in the sixth. The series will resume at 4 p.m. Saturday back at Cy Ranch.