Diboll pulls away to beat Lorena in regional semis, 49-39; Connally falls

After watching Diboll pull away for a 49-39 win in the Class 3A region semifinals Friday night, Lorena coach Matt Jackson will bring his team back to watch Saturday’s region finals.

Jackson wants his team to see the Diboll-Hitchcock region championship game at Midway High School and keep dreaming about getting there.

“We’re going to watch the nets cut down,” Jackson said. “And that’s something to achieve for next year.”

With Percy Chavis scoring 14 points and Malachai Mitchell hitting nine, the Lumberjacks kept turning away inspired Lorena rallies. Despite a 15-point effort by Keegan Rowell, the Leopards (23-14) couldn’t sustain rallies long enough to overcome Diboll (24-4).

“There was some physicality that at first we didn’t do a great job with, but we got better as the game went on,” Jackson said. “We really struggled shooting the basketball. A lot of shots that usually go in for us didn’t go in tonight. That was a big part of it. They’re a very athletic team, physical on both sides, and I’m proud of the guys for fighting.”

Trailing 30-20 midway through the third quarter, the Leopards put together a fierce rally to pull within one.

Khi Ritchie got the Leopards rolling by driving inside for a basket, drawing a foul and hitting the free throw for a three-point play.

Rowell then scored a pair of baskets, including a 3-pointer from the top of the arc. After Braylon Henry drew a charge from Diboll’s Mitchell, Andrew Brittain drove inside for a Lorena basket.

Henry’s free throw with 15 seconds left in the third quarter cut the Lumberjacks lead to 32-31.

“We took it possession by possession and got things rolling a little better,” Jackson said. “We got some stops and some rebounds. We wanted to be more aggressive in the second half and I thought we did a great job with that.”

But Diboll regained the momentum when Mitchell buried a long 3-pointer from the left side as the third quarter buzzer sounded.

Diboll went to work building its lead to start the fourth quarter.

Chavis hit a pair of free throws and Zach Phipps scored on a putback and followed with a pair of free throws. With Ian Willis’ drive for a basket, the Lumberjacks pushed their lead to 43-34.

But the Leopards weren’t done as Rowell drained a 3-pointer and then hit a pair of free throws following a technical against Diboll to cut the Lumberjacks’ lead to 43-39 with 1:03 remaining.

With a chance to cut the lead to two, Camden Brock missed on a drive to the basket. Phipps quickly raced downcourt and scored on a layup. Mitchell’s free throw and two more by Hayden Garcia gave the Lumberjacks a 47-39 lead to seal the win with 18.7 seconds remaining.

Despite the loss, Jackson was proud that his team recorded a 23-win season and reached the region semifinals for a second straight season.

“I’m just so proud of these guys,” Jackson said. “People don’t understand everything that goes into it in 32 minutes. It stinks to lose, but more importantly it stinks when I’ve got to tell four seniors that their career is over and they’re such a big part of our lives. That’s always the hardest thing to deal with.”

No. 2 Silsbee 74, No. 13 Connally 52

LUFKIN — The game got away from the Cadets in the fourth, and it led to a Class 4A regional semifinal loss to a familiar nemesis.

The second-ranked and prolific-scoring Tigers outscored Connally, 18-8, in the final quarter to salt the game away. It marked the second straight year that Silsbee ousted Connally at the regional semifinal stage of the playoffs.

Still, it goes down as another great year for Quinton Snell and Connally (31-4), which had a 12-game winning streak coming into this one.

Silsbee (31-6) jumped out to an 11-2 early in the game, but Connally rallied to pull within 34-30 by halftime.

The Tigers got a big 3-pointer early in the third quarter from Trai Haynes to gain some additional separation, and though Connally never stopped scrapping, it couldn’t complete the comeback.

Jelani McDonald led Connally with 21 points in the loss.

