Diboll thwarts Cameron Yoe in regional baseball semis

CYPRESS — Cameron Yoe pushed Diboll to the limit, but the Yoemen’s season still came to an end.

Yoe was able to even the teams’ Region III-3A semifinal series at a game apiece with a 6-2 win in Saturday’s Game 2 at Cy-Ranch High School. But in the rubber match, Diboll charged back with a 4-1 win to claim the series and advance on to the regional final.

In the opener, Dillian Akin blasted a two-out grand slam in the opening inning to send the Yoemen on their way. Cameron also got some great pitching from Landen Greene in locking down the win.

But the Lumberjacks leaned on their own mound man, Coby DeJesus, to hold the Yoemen at bay in the finale. DeJesus retired 12 of the first 14 batters he faced in Game 3.

Cameron finishes its season at 24-9-1.