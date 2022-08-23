District 10-1A Div. II preview: Bynum, Morgan, Mount Calm, Kopperl

If you’re a fan of any of the teams in this all-Central Texas six-man loop, circle Oct. 21 on your calendar. That’s the date that Morgan and Bynum will meet, and even though it’s the district opener it should also serve as the de facto district championship game.

Bynum’s drop from 1A Div. I puts the Bulldogs in much better position to make the playoffs.

“We have a better sense of the landscape where we are now,” Bynum coach Casey Morgan said. “It’s something we’ve talked about — it was an uphill climb as one of the smaller schools in D1. We didn’t use it as an excuse, but we’re excited about the opportunity we have here.”

Morgan and Bynum have met in nondistrict play in each of the past two seasons and split those games, so it’s really anybody’s ballgame. And don’t discount Mount Calm as a spoiler, considering the Panthers are coming off a winning season and a playoff berth themselves.

Bynum Bulldogs

2021: 5-5 (1-3), did not make playoffs

Head coach: Casey Morgan (third season: 8-11)

Returning starters (O/D): 4/3

Playoffs: 2-4 in four trips, last in 2019

State titles: None

Outlook: The shift to 1A Division II isn’t the only move that has Bynum’s hopes looking upward. The Bulldogs will also benefit from ample experience, with several seniors comprising the 19-player roster.

“They’re used to me and the other coaches, which makes it a little smoother than years past,” said third-year head coach Casey Morgan. “Yes, there will be a little bit of guys in new spots, but I think once they get adjusted everything will start clicking.”

FB/LB Skyler Brisco heads up those veteran leaders, but he’ll have help from QB/S Blane Mynarcik and UT Jaden Tovar. “Those are our three core guys, the ones we’ll lean on,” Morgan said.

The last time that Bynum was in 1A Div. II it made the playoffs, so this alignment could orient the Bulldogs to the path they want to travel.

Schedule

8/26 Cranfills Gap 7:30 p.m.

9/1 at Avalon 7:30 p.m.

9/9 Temple Holy Trinity 7:30 p.m.

9/16 Abbott 7:30 p.m.

9/23 Gholson 7:30 p.m.

9/30 at Aquilla 7:30 p.m.

10/7 at Saint Jo 7:30 p.m.

10/21 Morgan* 7 p.m.

10/28 Mount Calm* 7 p.m.

11/4 at Kopperl* 7 p.m.

Morgan Eagles

2021: 3-6 (3-1), reached bi-district playoffs

Head coach: Edward Aviles (sixth year: 24-27)

Returning starters (O/D): 4/4

Playoffs: 0-6 in six trips, last in 2021

State titles: None

Outlook: Edward Aviles has presided over the most successful stretch of football in Morgan’s history, making the playoffs four of the past five years. And these Eagles are resilient. They started out last year by losing all four of their nondistrict games, but rebounded to go 3-1 in district play, winning twice by shutout.

Still, they want more.

“Several of us have actually expressed the idea of wanting redemption,” Aviles said. “We probably should have been better. We should have won district, but started on the wrong foot with injuries and attitudes.”

Aviles is seeing a hard-working attitude permeate the team’s early practices, so that should help. It’ll also be nice that RB/DL Adrian Vera-Rico, an all-region performer, is back. “He’s just so shifty,” Aviles said.

QB/RB Kason Sims brings senior savvy, while QB/CB Keylan Watts has stepped up and taken on new responsibilities. QB/RB Mark Garcia isn’t big, but is a “right place, right time” kind of player. Aviles is also looking for big things from two sophomores: his son SB/DB EJ Aviles and WR Zach Mitchell (6-5, 170), who shone in the team’s scrimmages.

Schedule

8/25 Lingleville 6:30 p.m.

9/2 Gustine 7:30 p.m.

9/9 Rising Star 6 p.m.

9/16 Gholson 7:30 p.m.

9/23 at Mullin 7:30 p.m.

9/30 Walnut Springs 7 p.m.

10/7 Iredell 7:30 p.m.

10/21 at Bynum* 7 p.m.

10/28 Kopperl* 7 p.m.

11/4 at Mount Calm* 7 p.m.

Mount Calm Panthers

2021: 5-4 (1-1), reached bi-district playoffs

Head coach: Chris Villarreal (first season)

Returning starters (O/D): 3/2

Playoffs: 1-3 in three trips, most recently 2021

State titles: None

Outlook: Mount Calm made its first playoff trip in six years last year, but will be breaking in a new head coach this year in Chris Villarreal, who comes over after a nine-year stint as an assistant at Oglesby.

Villarreal is familiar with Mout Calm from his tenure with the Tigers, and he sees playoff potential for the Panthers again. “It’s a little tougher district, but I think we can make it,” he said.

SB/S Flavio Morales, an all-district star last fall, should be a calming factor for Mount Calm, given his playmaking abilities. QB/LB Havyn Godines is in line for a nice year, as Villarreal called him the team’s “most physical defender." And then there’s DL Kennedy “KB” Brown, whose leadership and positivity has been a constant in Mount Calm even amid the changes in the head coach’s office.

Schedule

8/27 vs. Parkview Christian 5 p.m. at Crowley

9/2 Cranfills Gap 7 p.m.

9/9 vs. Brookesmith 7:30 p.m. at Jonesboro

9/16 Azle Christian 7:30 p.m.

9/23 Apple Springs 7 p.m.

9/30 at Buckholts 7:30 p.m.

10/6 Johnson County Home School JV 7 p.m.

10/21 at Kopperl* 7 p.m.

10/28 at Bynum* 7 p.m.

11/4 Morgan* 7 p.m.

Kopperl Eagles

2021: 0-8 (0-4), did not make playoffs

Head coach: Darrell Wallace (first season)

Returning starters (O/D): 5/5

Playoffs: 0-2 in two trips, last in 2018

State titles: None

Outlook: Two seasons ago Kopperl had to cancel its season due to a lack of numbers, so getting through the 2021 campaign was a victory unto itself, even if one didn’t show up on the scoreboard. They’ll turn the keys over to new coach Darrell Wallace, who will at least benefit from some returning experience.

Adding promise to the Eagles’ hopes are four returning all-district performers in RB/LB Anthony Johnson, C/DL Aerian Patterson, TE/LB Isaac Payen and QB/DB Christian Falk. Also, keep an eye on rising freshman RB/DB Bearon Brinkley.

Schedule

8/26 Gholson 7:30 p.m.

9/2 at Brookesmith 7:30 p.m.

9/9 at Lingleville 7:30 p.m.

9/16 Oglesby 7:30 p.m.

9/23 at Penelope 7:30 p.m.

9/30 Mullin 7:30 p.m.

10/8 at Walnut Springs 7 p.m.

10/21 Mount Calm* 7 p.m.

10/28 at Morgan* 7 p.m.