District 10-2A Div. II preview: Mart, Bremond, Chilton, Wortham, Frost, Hubbard

Bremond coach Jeff Kasowski didn’t exactly turn backflips when his team moved into District 10-2A Division II with three-time defending state champion Mart following UIL realignment.
“There are not many people who want to trade places with us,” Kasowski said. “Mart is what it is. They have a lot of tradition and are well coached, and they’re going to have a good team again this year.”
But the rest of the district probably wasn’t overjoyed when they heard they’d play in the same district with Mart and Bremond. The Tigers have an enviable tradition of their own under Kasowski with three straight state titles from 2014-16.
With those two heavyweights, 10-2A Div. II will be one of the toughest in the state. Chilton, Frost, Wortham and Hubbard also bring back some talented teams, so Friday nights throughout the district will be highly competitive.
District 10-2A Division II predictions
Team Enrollment 2019 ’18 ’17 ’16 ’15
1. Mart (151) 13-3 (5-0) 15-1 15-1 12-1 8-3
2. Bremond (132) 12-2 (4-0) 5-6 10-2 16-0 16-0
3. Chilton (135) 7-5 (2-2) 1-10 2-8 5-5 4-7
4. Wortham (137) 7-4 (3-2) 2-8 4-6 4-6 3-7
5. Frost (118.5) 4-7 (2-3) 7-4 7-4 6-5 3-7
6. Hubbard (103) 5-5 (1-4) 6-5 4-7 4-7 10-3
District Bests
QB: Seth Kasowski, Bremond
RB: Roddrell Freeman, Mart
WR: Daylon Cromer, Chilton
Lineman: Micah Sauls, Mart
Defense: LB Hunter Wilganowski, Bremond
Chilton Pirates
2019: 7-5 (2-2), reached area round
Head coach: Chris James (third season: 8-15)
Returning starters (O/D): 8/9
All-time: 474-360-25 since 1922
Playoffs: 39-24 in 28 trips, most recently in 2019
State titles: 2 (1972, 2006)
Outlook: Chilton’s biggest strength is a core of players who have been on the varsity stage for two full seasons. The Pirates return eight starters on offense, all of whom turn around and start on defense, who logged plenty of time two seasons ago when the Pirates made the playoffs despite winning just one game.
Going into the 2020 campaign, those players benefit from hard-won confidence that comes from their seven-win season last fall.
QB McKeller Cook passed for more than 1,000 yards in 2019, developing chemistry with WRs Daylon Cromer and Ja’Brian Davis. RB Anson Jones could step into a more prominent role this season.
On defense, DT Ruben Andrade racked up more than 100 tackles and a handful of sacks. Davis is a ball hawk in the secondary as he had multiple interceptions and pass breakups last fall.
Schedule
8/28 vs. Rice 7:30 p.m.
9/4 at Italy 7:30 p.m.
9/11 vs. Normangee 7:30 p.m.
9/18 vs. Axtell 7:30 p.m.
9/25 at Kerens 7:30 p.m.
10/2 vs. Mart* 7 p.m.
10/9 at Hubbard* 7 p.m.
10/16 vs. Wortham* 7 p.m.
10/23 vs. Frost* 7 p.m.
10/30 at Bremond* 7 p.m.
Mart Panthers
2019: 13-3 (5-0), won Class 2A Div. II state championship
Head coach: Kevin Hoffman (sixth season: 63-9)
Returning starters (O/D): 8/8
All-time: 796-337-39 since 1912
Playoffs: 120-38-1 in 40 trips, most recently 2019
State titles: 8 (1957, 1969, 1999, 2006, 2010, 2017, 2018, 2019)
Outlook: So begins Mart’s quest to join Celina (1998-2001), Lake Travis (2007-11), Sealy (1994-97) and Fort Hancock (1988-91) as the only Texas high schools to win four straight state championships. Yet the Panthers’ toughest opponent on that journey may not be external, but rather internal.
“My only worry with this group is being complacent. Obviously they’re talented,” Mart coach Kevin Hoffman said. “They’ve got all the experience, they’ve played in all the big games. There’s not a game they’re going to go into that they haven’t been in. All that stuff, I’ve said that complacency would be my big concern and my only concern, really.”
Fortunately, Hoffman said that the Panthers learned during last year’s nondistrict schedule that they’re not bulletproof, losing games to 3A’s Franklin and 2A Div. I stalwarts Refugio and Holland.
And a focused Mart is as fierce as anyone. Last year’s title team was a sophomore-heavy squad, and that core group — RB/LB Klyderion Campbell, WR/DB De’Traevion Medlock, WR/LB De’Marion Medlock, RB/DB Dillon Lundy and WR/DB Kei’Shawn Clater — should only continue to develop as big-time playmakers. Campbell was last year’s Super Centex Defensive Newcomer of the Year after registering 110 tackles, and showed off his tasty sauce at the state title game when he came up with a critical pick-six in the win over Hamlin.
The Panthers’ offensive and defensive lines will be led by seniors OL/DT Micah Sauls, who is entering his third year as a starter, and OL/DL Cameron Atkins, a 300-pounder who started two years ago as a sophomore before missing the 2019 campaign with an ACL injury.
Of course, the Panthers’ primary battery pack is senior QB/RB/DE Roddrell Freeman. He’s one of the most electric players in the state, coming off a year in which he rushed for 2,138 yards and 39 touchdowns while devastating blockers to the tune of 14 sacks and six fumble recoveries. Freeman should be plenty motivated in 2020, with a prime opportunity to win his fourth straight state title.
Schedule
8/28 Teague 7:30 p.m.
9/4 at McGregor 7:30 p.m.
9/18 Whitney 7:30 p.m.
10/2 at Chilton* 7 p.m.
10/9 Bremond* 7 p.m.
10/16 at Frost* 7 p.m.
10/23 at Hubbard* 7 p.m.
10/30 Wortham* 7 p.m.
Bremond Tigers
2019: 12-2 (4-0), reached regional finals
Head coach: Jeff Kasowski (10th season, 99-23)
Returning starters (O/D): 6/6
All-time: 548-363-26 since 1917
Playoffs: 75-27-2 in 33 trips, last in 2019
State titles: 4 (1981, 2014, 2015, 2016)
Outlook: After winning three straight state titles from 2014-16, Bremond continues to be a powerhouse and should put another strong team on the field this year following 2019’s 12-2 finish.
Six starters return on both sides of the ball, including QB/DB Seth Kasowski who passed for 1,710 yards and 19 touchdowns last season. All-state linebacker Hunter Wilganowski is also back after collecting 154 tackles and making 31 catches as a receiver.
The Tigers’ top back will likely be Calvert transfer David Williams who will be a load to tackle at 240 pounds. T.J. Grimes, who is returning to Bremond after spending last year at Marlin, will be another receiving threat.
Williams will also be an anchor on the D-line while Riley Slafka, Cory Estrada and Miles Minor add veteran leadership up front on both sides of the ball. Logan Burnett and Chase Brewer will be counted on at receiver and in the secondary.
Schedule
8/28 Normangee 7:30 p.m.
9/4 at Axtell 7:30 p.m.
9/11 Milano 7:30 p.m.
9/18 Dawson 7:30 p.m.
9/25 Centerville 7:30 p.m.
10/2 at Frost* 7 p.m.
10/9 at Mart* 7 p.m.
10/16 Hubbard* 7 p.m.
10/23 at Wortham* 7 p.m.
10/30 vs. Chilton* 7 p.m.
Wortham Bulldogs
2019: 7-4 (3-2), reached bi-district round
Head coach: Chad Coker (third season, 9-12)
Returning starters (O/D): 5/5
All-time: 435-413-37 since 1923
Playoffs: 11-21-1 in 23 trips, last in 2019
State titles: None
Outlook: Wortham made a huge leap as it improved from 2-8 in coach Chad Coker’s first season to 7-4 last year. The Bulldogs’ playoff appearance was their first since 2012.
Now Wortham hopes to build on last year behind a solid group of returning players and some promising younger players.
Ryken Lewis brings skills at both quarterback and defensive back. But running back Tanner Bean has also been getting snaps at QB as he’s improved his passing skills.
Both quarterbacks will have talented receivers to throw to in Cade McCoslin, Lane McDaniel and Andrew Hagen. Diego Saravia and Michael Chasteen will see time in the offensive backfield.
The Bulldogs will have size up front with 6-3, 325-pound Jake McClellan who is joined by Hayden Chaney, Jason Evans and Teague transfer Mason Montgomery.
Evans will be one of Wortham’s top defensive players at noseguard while Preston Sterling, Chasteen and Kendell Sherman will form a strong linebacking trio. Tanner, Lane, McCoslin and Hagen will fill the secondary.
Schedule
8/28 at Itasca 7:30 p.m.
9/4 at Rosebud-Lott 7:30 p.m.
9/11 Dawson 7:30 p.m.
9/18 Cayuga 7:30 p.m.
9/25 at Marlin 7:30 p.m.
10/2 Hubbard* 7 p.m.
10/9 Frost* 7 p.m.
10/16 at Chilton* 7 p.m.
10/23 Bremond* 7 p.m.
10/30 at Mart* 7 p.m.
Frost Polar Bears
2019: 4-7 (2-3), reached bi-district round
Head coach: Randy Fulton (second season, 4-7)
Returning starters (O/D): 6/7
All-time: 370-491-20 since 1913
Playoffs: 8-12 in 13 trips, last in 2019
State titles: None
Outlook: After serving as the Polar Bears’ defensive coordinator for three seasons, Randy Fulton led Frost to the playoffs in his head coaching debut last year.
With six offensive and seven defensive starters returning, the Polar Bears are hoping for a winning season and a playoff run past the bi-district round.
Basketball player Elijah Rios will take over at quarterback after transferring from Blooming Grove. At 6-1 and 190 pounds, Rios combines good agility and passing ability.
He should benefit from a veteran receiving corps that includes Landon Rudy, Levi Fuller, Korben Bowling and J.D. Hendricks. Former offensive lineman Ramon Manrriquez will bring power to the backfield while Jeffrey Watson leads the line.
The defensive line will get help from the return of Gabriel Townsend from a leg injury. Brody Jones should also be a force defensively up front while Hendricks will lead the linebacking corps and Fuller brings experience to the secondary.
Schedule
8/28 at Italy 7:30 p.m.
9/4 at Meridian 7 p.m.
9/11 at Granger 7 p.m.
9/18 Texas Wind 7 p.m.
9/25 vs. Evadale (at Crockett) 7 p.m.
10/2 Bremond* 7 p.m.
10/9 at Wortham* 7 p.m.
10/16 Mart* 7 p.m.
10/23 at Chilton* 7 p.m.
10/30 Hubbard* 7 p.m.
Hubbard Jaguars
2019: 5-5 (1-4)
Head coach: Roger Masters (first season)
Returning starters (O/D): 5/7
All-time: 490-402-28 since 1910
Playoffs: 14-22-1 in 25 trips, last in 2018
State titles: None
Outlook: Former Buffalo High School defensive coordinator Roger Masters takes over a Hubbard program that brings back considerable experience from last year’s .500 team.
The Jaguars return a lot of defensive talent with linebacker Brian Stroud leading the way after making 75 tackles in 2019. Defensive ends Cody Green and Daniel Torres and tackle Gibson Coleman form a solid defensive front.
Leading the secondary are Shelby Noppeney, Kevin Whitworth and Justin Johnson.
Offensively, Kendan Johnson could make an impact at quarterback while Justin Johnson is a top wide receiver. Sebastian Olvera is expected to lead the offensive line.
Schedule
8/28 Bartlett 7:30 p.m.
9/4 at Itasca 7:30 p.m.
9/11 at Moody 7:30 p.m.
9/18 Meridian 7:30 p.m.
9/25 at Dawson 7:30 p.m.
10/2 at Wortham* 7 p.m.
10/9 Chilton* 7 p.m.
10/16 at Bremond* 7 p.m.
10/23 Mart* 7 p.m.
10/30 at Frost* 7 p.m.
