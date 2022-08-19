District 10-2A Div. II preview: Mart, Wortham, Dawson, Hubbard, Frost, Meridian

The Mart Panthers pretty much define the phrase “perennial district favorite.” The Panthers’ current 32-game district winning streak goes back to October of 2015 when Crawford defended its home field by beating Mart, 21-0.

Although the Panthers don’t have as many stars returning this season as they’ve been used to lately, Mart is still the program that everyone else in 10-2A DII is chasing.

And then there’s Wortham, which returns the majority of a team that traveled three rounds into the playoffs before losing to Mart to end the 2021 campaign. Chilton moved out of this district, making Wortham the clear challenger to the throne.

Mart and Wortham were ranked No. 3 and No. 20 by Dave Campbell's Texas Football in the preseason. Behind them in district, it looks like anybody’s ballgame to claim the third- and fourth-place playoff berths. Hico and Dawson made the playoffs last fall, though neither finished the season with a winning record.

Meridian, Frost and Hubbard went a combined 7-22 with only one district win between them a year ago. But all three have new coaches and the revived optimism of a new season.

Mart Panthers

2021: 14-1 (5-0), reached state semifinals

Head coach: Kevin Hoffman (eighth season: 91-11)

Returning starters (O/D): 6/3

All-time: 824-338-39 since 1912

Playoffs: 129-40-1 in 42 trips, last in 2021

State titles: 8 (1957, 1969, 1999, 2006, 2010, 2017, 2018, 2019)

Outlook: Kevin Hoffman said falling short of the state title in the last two campaigns was hard on him. But when he announced his retirement in January, he was surprised at the disappointment he saw in the returning players’ faces. So he rescinded and came back to the Mart HFC office.

With just six offensive and three defensive returning starters, it will be a little bit different scenario in Mart this season. But there are at least a lot of familiar last names. Players like WR/DB DeMontrel Medlock, Brandon Lundy and Heston Sauls will attempt to hold up family names that have delivered past state championships for the Panthers.

Expect sophomore RB Ja’Deriun Bell to make a big impact this fall. Hoffman said the 5-10, 190 Bell came into preseason practice in great shape. He figures to be the next standout Mart playmaker.

Jonah Ross, who caught 31 passes for 478 yards and five touchdowns in 2021, will move over to quarterback. Lundy is Mart’s top returning receiver (39 catches, 651 yards, 11 TDs).

The Mart-Marlin rivalry will be renewed on Sept. 2, a must-see for any old-school Central Texas high school football fans.

Schedule

8/26 at Paris Chisum 7:30 p.m.

9/2 at Marlin 7:30 p.m.

9/9 Italy 7:30 p.m.

9/16 at Centerville 7:30 p.m.

9/23 at Meridian* 7 p.m.

9/30 Hico* 7 p.m.

10/7 at Frost* 7 p.m.

10/21 Wortham* 7 p.m.

10/28 at Dawson* 7 p.m.

11/4 Hubbard* 7 p.m.

Wortham Bulldogs

2021: 7-6 (2-3), reached regional semifinal round

Head coach: Chad Coker (fifth season: 19-24, 19-34 in five seasons overall)

Returning starters (O/D): 8/7

All-time: 445-425-37 since 1923

Playoffs: 13-22-1 in 24 trips, last in 2021

State titles: None

Outlook: Bulldogs RB Tanner Bean was leading Central Texas in rushing before he got hurt early in district play last fall. Even with a shortened season, he rushed for 1,078 yards and 17 TDs. He will likely be the go-to guy on an offense that returns eight starters. Coker said the 5-10, 190 Bean might not be track fast, but he’s game fast.

Bean will be running behind a veteran offensive line as Wortham returns four of five starters, plus TE Cash Perez. Yancey Bean, a second-team Super Centex pick on defense last fall, will join his brother in the backfield at RB as well as pass rusher as they’re both OLBs on the defensive side.

Anthony Fortoul (6-4, 275), who made Super Centex second team at offensive line in 2021, figures to be a force for the Bulldogs at tackle on offense and DE on defense. He piled up 70 tackles as a sophomore last season.

Wortham claimed its first playoff win in 21 years when the Bulldogs defeated Maud in bi-district. The Dogs added another one the next week by rolling past West Sabine. It’s a good bet that 15 returning Wortham lettermen have their hearts set on another long postseason run.

Schedule

8/26 at Kerens 7 p.m.

9/2 Rosebud-Lott 7 p.m.

9/9 Leon 7 p.m.

9/16 Blooming Grove 7:30 p.m.

9/23 at Hubbard* 7 p.m.

9/30 Meridian* 7 p.m.

10/7 at Hico* 7 p.m.

10/14 Frost* 7 p.m.

10/21 at Mart* 7 p.m.

11/4 Dawson* 7 p.m.

Dawson Bulldogs

2021: 3-8 (2-3), reached bi-district round

Head coach: Jimmy Thompson (second season: 3-8; 251-134-1 in 33 seasons overall)

Returning starters (O/D): 7/7

All-time: 425-472-27 since 1927

Playoffs: 12-20-1 in 21 trips, last in 2021

State titles: None

Outlook: Dawson’s best returning players might be on defense as LB Payton McCormack posted 62 tackles last season, DB Cade Onstott had 43 and DB Micah McCall had an interception and a handful of tackles.

Onstott figures to be the front-runner at quarterback and he has an athletic target in wide receiver Isaac Johnson, who qualified for the state track meet in the high jump in the spring. Johnson compiled more than 300 receiving yards and four touchdowns as a junior.

The Bulldogs put together a three-game winning streak in the middle of the 2021 campaign, claiming victories against Hubbard, Kerens and Axtell. But Dawson, which played a tough schedule, had a hard time building on that as it finished with a forfeit versus Marlin and lopsided defeats against Italy and Crawford.

Schedule

8/26 Rio Vista 7 p.m.

9/2 at Leon 7:30 p.m.

9/9 at Axtell 7:30 p.m.

9/16 Kerens 7 p.m.

9/30 Hubbard* 7 p.m.

10/7 at Meridian* 7 p.m.

10/14 Hico* 7 p.m.

10/21 at Frost* 7 p.m.

10/28 Mart* 7 p.m.

11/4 at Wortham* 7 p.m.

Hubbard Jaguars

2021: 4-6 (1-4), did not make playoffs

Head coach: Ethan Stepp (first season)

Returning starters (O/D): 5/5

All-time: 499-412-28 since 1910

Playoffs: 14-23-1 in 26 trips, last in 2020

State titles: None

Outlook: Ethan Stepp arrived in Hubbard in the spring in time to see the Jaguars make marked improvement on the track, something he took as a positive sign for the whole athletic program.

Hubbard’s football participation bumped up over 30 players for fall camp, allowing the Jaguars to field a junior varsity team this season.

On Friday nights, Kendan Johnson and Kevin Whitworth will alternate at QB and RB. Hubbard should have good depth at running back with Quinton Lattimore joining Johnson and Whitworth.

Isaih Kraayvanger will be a big-time O-line prospect to keep an eye on the next few years. Kraayvanger is a 6-foot-7, 360-pound sophomore who Stepp said moves exceptionally well for his size.

Hubbard will have to overcome a lack of experience, but Stepp is hoping his squad will build momentum through September as the Jaguars play Itasca, Moody and Axtell leading up to the start of district.

Schedule

8/26 Granger 7 p.m.

9/2 Itasca 7 p.m.

9/9 at Moody 7:30 p.m.

9/16 at Axtell 7:30 p.m.

9/23 Wortham* 7 p.m.

9/30 at Dawson* 7 p.m.

10/14 Meridian* 7 p.m.

10/21 at Hico* 7 p.m.

10/28 Frost* 7 p.m.

11/4 at Mart* 7 p.m.

Frost Polar Bears

2021: 2-8 (0-5), did not make playoffs

Head coach: Phillip Gibson (first season)

Returning starters (O/D): 8/7

All-time: 373-507-20 since 1913

Playoffs: 8-12 in 13 trips, last in 2019

State titles: None

Outlook: Phillip Gibson, formerly an assistant at Connally, was hired in Frost at the end of the spring semester as the Polar Bears’ new HFC. He’s made an immediate impact in numbers as he had 33 players in the program as of mid-August.

Senior RB/LB Gabe Martinez figures to give Frost a boost after coming back to the school from Italy, where he was a contributor in the Gladiators' backfield last season. Martinez joins a group of eight returning starters on the Polar Bear offense. Gibson likes his team’s depth at RB as Frost will hand the ball off to Cooper Curl, Mario Porter and even H-back Jacen Stanford along with Martinez.

Junior QB Eli Rogers will take the reins of Frost’s spread offense. He could be another option to make plays on the ground as it’s likely Frost could start out as a run-heavy spread team. Wesley Christensen (6-2, 230) leads a strong group of returners on the offensive line.

The Polar Bears won a couple of September games against Meridian and Texas Wind in 2021, but couldn’t keep up the momentum as the schedule got tougher in district. They’ll take another shot at it with a first month that includes home games against Bartlett, Itasca and CenTex Sports Association and a road trip to Honey Grove before starting district at Hico.

Schedule

8/26 Bartlett 7:30 p.m.

9/2 at Honey Grove 7:30 p.m.

9/9 Itasca 7:30 p.m.

9/16 CenTex Warriors 7:30 p.m.

9/23 at Hico* 7 p.m.

10/7 Mart* 7 p.m.

10/14 at Wortham* 7 p.m.

10/21 Dawson* 7 p.m.

10/28 at Hubbard* 7 p.m.

11/4 Meridian* 7 p.m.

Meridian Yellow Jackets

2021: 1-9 (0-4), did not make playoffs

Head coach: Jim Kerbow (first season; 9-39 in five seasons overall)

Returning starters (O/D): 10/10

All-time: 484-363-29 since 1920

Playoffs: 8-24-1 in 26 trips, last in 2017

State titles: None

Outlook: You have to admire Meridian’s desire to be part of the Lone Star State’s 11-man football tradition. The Yellow Jackets haven’t won more than three games in a season since 2016, and yet the six-man-sized school is opting up to 2A to keep trying.

New coach Jim Kerbow, who has past coaching stops at Itasca and Huntington, said he has six seniors and he’s been impressed by their commitment to helping Meridian football get better. The Yellow Jackets played a lot of underclassmen in 2021 and therefore have 10 starters returning on both sides of the ball. That will help with the rebuilding process as well.

Sophomore Matt Jones has taken over the QB spot, allowing Brady Taylor to move to RB.

Taylor will also be a key player on the defensive side at LB. He and DE John Wyatt will serve as the foundation of the front seven. CB and WR Dante Crawford has had a good start to preseason practice.

Schedule

8/26 at Itasca 7:30 p.m.

9/2 Malakoff Cross Roads 7 p.m.

9/9 Bartlett 7:30 p.m.

9/16 at Milano 7 p.m.

9/23 Mart* 7 p.m.

9/30 at Wortham* 7 p.m.

10/7 Dawson* 7 p.m.

10/14 at Hubbard* 7 p.m.

10/28 Hico* 7 p.m.