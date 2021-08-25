District 11-1A Div. I: Blum, Covington, Bynum

Last year, there were not very many other teams that could slow down the Blum Bobcats, as they advanced all the way to the Class 1A Div. I state semifinals. With four returning starters on both sides of the ball, they are set up for a similar run.
The Bobcats’ biggest threat might be off the field, actually. As is often true for most six-man schools, they cannot afford injuries or any other player losses.
“Our quality is as good as I’ve ever had,” Blum coach Cooper Thornhill said, “but our quantity is as low as I’ve ever had.”
The two other Central Texas schools in District 11-1A Div. 1, Covington and Bynum, feel better about their numbers, but have some ground to make up on the district favorite. Covington kept it close last year, losing 24-16.
“Blum is our rival,” Covington coach Charles Steele said, “but the kids know what it means to go play all of these teams every week. You have to bring your ‘A’ game.”
Meanwhile, Milford should bounce back from an injury-plagued 2020 season that saw the Bulldogs fall out of the playoffs, but will have to climb past Avalon, which has made consecutive postseason appearances.
Blum Bobcats
2020: 9-4 (4-0), reached state semifinals
Head coach: Cooper Thornhill (sixth season: 47-16)
Returning starters (O/D): 4/4
Playoffs: 20-17 in 18 trips, last in 2020
State titles: 1 (2019)
Outlook: Checking in at No. 7 in Texas Football magazine’s preseason Class 1A rankings, Blum should be a team to be reckoned with in 2021, not just in district, but in the state.
The Bobcats face some stiff non-district tests early in the season in No. 3 May and No. 9 Abbott, but head coach Cooper Thornhill is brimming with confidence in his team this year.
“We ought to have a good year,” he said. “Staying healthy is going to be the key.”
Despite losing Koby Clinkscales, who had 2,600 yards rushing and more than 100 tackles on defense, and Trey Bullard, the quarterback, from last year’s undefeated district championship team, the Bobcats have talented players ready to step up and step in. Laine Goode will be the starting tailback, while a move-in, Grady Gregg, is set to take over as the signal caller.
On defense, linebacker Armando DeHoyos should be a leader. Thornhill said he has beefed up, adding 10 to 15 pounds from 2020. Other players to watch include OL Tucker Willingham and RB JC Lavender.
Schedule
8/27 Aquilla 7:30 p.m.
9/3 Live Oak 7:30 p.m.
9/10 Gorman 7:30 p.m.
9/17 at Jonesboro 7 p.m.
9/24 at May 7:30 p.m.
10/1 Abbott 7:30 p.m.
10/15 at Covington* 7:30 p.m.
10/22 Bynum* 7:30 p.m.
10/29 at Milford* 7:30 p.m.
11/5 Avalon* 7:30 p.m.
Covington Owls
2020: 4-5 (2-2)
Head coach: Charles Steele (sixth season: 20-28)
Returning starters (O/D): 4/4
Playoffs: 3-5 in five trips, last in 1997
State titles: None
Outlook: With 20 kids in the program, Covington has a lot of depth in 2021. The Owls also have experience, as most of the seniors have been playing on varsity since they were freshmen. Still, even experienced players have to learn some new wrinkles occasionally.
“I lost my OC from last year,” head coach Charles Steele said. "So, I am calling plays on both sides of the ball this year. Getting the kids used to what I do offensively has been the focus of our scrimmages.”
Steele ticked off a host of players that should be contributors this year, including C/LB Gavin Lee, TE/LB Hayden Burt, QB Austin Brown, WR Braegan Blalock, and FB/NG Caleb Smith. The all-important tailback position will be by committee, with Tymothy Gatton, Joseph Willman and Caden Dorsey sharing the load. Dorsey is a move-in from Mansfield.
“Our kids have been working hard,” Steele said. “They all have great attitudes.”
Schedule
8/27 Iredell 7:30 p.m.
9/3 at Johnson County Home School 7:30 p.m.
9/10 at Abbott 7:30 p.m.
9/17 at Perrin-Whitt 7:30 p.m.
9/25 at Walnut Springs 7 p.m.
10/1 Penelope 7:30 p.m.
10/8 at Avalon* 8 p.m.
10/15 Blum* 7:30 p.m.
10/29 at Bynum* 7:30 p.m.
11/5 Milford* 7:30 p.m.
Bynum Bulldogs
2020: 3-6 (0-4)
Head coach: Casey Morgan (second season: 3-6)
Returning starters (O/D): 5/6
Playoffs: 2-4 in four trips, most recently 2019
State titles: None
Outlook: Last year, the Bulldogs struggled a bit in the move from Div. I from Div. II. Second-year head coach Casey Morgan likes the fact that they are under the radar going into 2021.
“We are further along at this time this year than we were at this time last year,” he said. “We have added some new stuff. Our kids are working hard and doing what we ask.”
The hard workers include Nathan Castro and Darrell Tovar, who both play RB/DB. Both have stepped into leadership roles. Also, although he will see time at FB as well, Skyler Brisco is a key defensive player at MLB. Finally, Blane Mynarcik has the all-important job of calling plays and getting everyone lined up from his QB position.
“There are a lot of formations in six-man,” Morgan said. “We have to have someone out there that knows where people need to be. (Mynarcik) always has us in the right play.”
Morgan graduated and played six-man from Abbott. He also has coaching stops in Gordon and Blum.
“I love the faster pace of six-man,” he said. “It is what I know. It is what I grew up with.”
Schedule
8/27 Gholson 7:30 p.m.
9/3 Aquilla 7:30 p.m.
9/10 at Morgan 7:30 p.m.
9/17 at Trinidad 7:30 p.m.
9/24 vs. Mount Calm 7:30 p.m.
10/1 Cranfills Gap 7:30 p.m.
10/8 at Milford* 7:30 p.m.
10/15 Avalon* 7:30 p.m.
10/22 at Blum* 7:30 p.m.
10/29 Covington* 7:30 p.m.