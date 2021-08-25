District 11-1A Div. I: Blum, Covington, Bynum

Last year, there were not very many other teams that could slow down the Blum Bobcats, as they advanced all the way to the Class 1A Div. I state semifinals. With four returning starters on both sides of the ball, they are set up for a similar run.

The Bobcats’ biggest threat might be off the field, actually. As is often true for most six-man schools, they cannot afford injuries or any other player losses.

“Our quality is as good as I’ve ever had,” Blum coach Cooper Thornhill said, “but our quantity is as low as I’ve ever had.”

The two other Central Texas schools in District 11-1A Div. 1, Covington and Bynum, feel better about their numbers, but have some ground to make up on the district favorite. Covington kept it close last year, losing 24-16.

“Blum is our rival,” Covington coach Charles Steele said, “but the kids know what it means to go play all of these teams every week. You have to bring your ‘A’ game.”

Meanwhile, Milford should bounce back from an injury-plagued 2020 season that saw the Bulldogs fall out of the playoffs, but will have to climb past Avalon, which has made consecutive postseason appearances.

Blum Bobcats