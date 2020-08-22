District 11-1A Div. I preview: Blum, Bynum, Covington

If every district follows a survival of the fittest idea, this one would be the CrossFit Championships.
Every team in this newly formed loop turned in a winning season in 2019, and four of the five made the playoffs, everyone but 8-2 Covington. “The key is going to come down to whoever remains COVID-free and injury-free,” said Blum coach Cooper Thornhill.
Naturally, the catbird seat belongs to Thornhill’s Bobcats, as they’re coming off the first state championship in program history. They’ll face resistance from perennial contender Milford along with 11-1 Avalon and on-the-rise Bynum and Covington.
DISTRICT 11-1A PREDICTIONS
Team (enrollment) 2019 ’18 ’17 ’16 ‘15
1. Blum (100) 13-2 (4-0) 9-3 10-2 6-5 8-3
2. Milford (73) 7-4 (2-1) 13-2 13-1 10-2 10-3
3. Avalon (79) 11-1 (3-0) 5-4 7-4 8-4 5-5
4. Bynum (63) 7-4 (1-2) 3-7 1-9 0-10 1-9
5. Covington (91) 8-2 (2-2) 4-6 2-8 2-7 4-6
District Bests
QB: Tristan Smith, Avalon
RB: Koby Clinkscales, Blum
Rec: Trey Bullard, Blum
Line: Jordan Essary, Milford
Def: Ka’Charo Cook, Milford
Blum Bobcats
2019: 13-2 (4-0), won Class 1A Div. I state championship
Head coach: Cooper Thornhill (fifth season: 38-12)
Returning starters (O/D): 3/3
Playoffs: 17-16 in 17 trips, most recently 2019
State titles: 1 (2019)
Outlook: Can last year’s breakthrough state championship season offer a carryover effect for 2020? Well, the players just received their state rings a few weeks ago, so that jewelry will serve as a visible reminder of what it takes to get it done. “We know if we get down, we can fight back,” Blum coach Cooper Thornhill said. “We know that we can lose a game or two and still learn from it. The confidence is there, we just have to fight against overconfidence.”
Blum must replace a plum of a star in Coltin Gonzales, last year’s Super Centex Six-Man Player of the Year and a 2,100-yard rusher. Many of his leftover carries will fall to RB/DE Koby Clinkscales, who did most of his damage last year at receiver, averaging 26.5 yards per catch. Clinkscales has added 20 pounds of strength to help withstand the load.
SE/CB Trey Bullard will get loads of targets and is in “great shape,” Thornhill said. C/DT Noah Samaniego came through in the clutch in last year’s playoff run and will again be a big factor. Junior Tucker Willingham is stepping into the QB spot after team leader Dylan Vardeman’s graduation. Thornhill says Willingham “is the least of my worries,” given his powerful arm and mature mindset.
Blum also plans to unveil a new turf field, hopefully in time for its game against May in late September.
Schedule
8/28 at Aquilla 7:30 p.m.
9/4 at Gilmer 7 p.m. Union Hill
9/11 at Gorman 7:30 p.m.
9/18 Jonesboro 7:30 p.m.
9/25 May 7:30 p.m.
10/2 at Abbott 7:30 p.m.
10/16 Covington* 7:30 p.m.
10/23 at Bynum* 7:30 p.m.
10/30 Milford* 7:30 p.m.
11/6 at Avalon* 7:30 p.m.
Bynum Bulldogs
2019: 7-4 (3-0), reached regional round
Head coach: Casey Morgan (first season)
Returning starters (O/D): 4/5
Playoffs: 2-4 in four trips, most recently 2019
State titles: None
Outlook: If the 2019 season had been a pregame breakthrough sign, the Bulldogs would have blown it to smithereens. Bynum halted a 27-year playoff drought, the area’s longest, by winning district and then knocking off Walnut Springs in the opening round of the playoffs.
The Bulldogs will look to ride that momentum wave behind a new coach, Casey Morgan, a former Abbott player who comes to town after previous assistant coaching stops at Blum and Gordon. “We’re trying to carry on and build on what they did last year,” Morgan said. “But moving up to (1A) D-I, we’ll have more of a load on our hands.”
Scheme-wise, Morgan plans to bring an unbalanced offensive set and 2-3 defensive alignment that worked well at Blum last year. Two of his main ball carriers will be RB Nathan Castro and FB Darrell Tovar, and Morgan expects them to have good years. They’ll look to benefit from the blocking of OL/DL Skyler Brisco. Morgan is also sky-high on freshman QB Blaine Mynarcik. “Hopefully he can keep his moxie as a freshman,” he said. “He’s as sharp as I’ve seen at that age.”
Morgan thinks his team can compete for a playoff spot, but even more importantly, he wants to create a culture built around a hard-nosed work ethic. “We want to have a program that makes the most out of what it has,” he said.
Schedule
9/4 at Aquilla 7:30 p.m.
9/11 Morgan 7:30 p.m.
9/18 Trinidad 7:30 p.m.
9/25 at Mt. Calm 7:30 p.m.
10/2 at Cran. Gap 7:30 p.m.
10/9 Milford* 7:30 p.m.
10/16 at Avalon* 7:30 p.m.
10/23 Blum* 7:30 p.m.
10/30 at Covington* 7:30 p.m.
Covington Owls
2019: 8-2 (2-2)
Head coach: Charles Steele (fifth season: 16-23)
Returning starters (O/D): 3/3
Playoffs: 3-5 in five trips, last in 1997
State titles: None
Outlook: Don’t sleep on the Owls. The fans in Covington certainly aren’t dozing after the team’s 8-2 record in 2019. “Most definitely, that’s the best year we’ve had since 1997,” Owls coach Charles Steele said. “Everybody’s excited about that. There was kind of an electric atmosphere around town last year, because people want to be involved in big things.”
A trio of returning starters will look to push the team to the playoffs for the first time since ’97: RB Kolton Kennedy, LB Bubba Casillas and WR Kollin Howard. That group helped Covington start out last year at 7-0. Now they’ll try to finish what they started. “It’s a competitive district, but I do believe we can compete for a playoff spot,” Steele said. “Our kids believe in themselves, and they’ve put in the work.”
Schedule
8/28 at Iredell 7:30 p.m.
9/4 Johnson County
Home School 7:30 p.m.
9/11 Abbott 7:30 p.m.
9/18 Perrin-Whitt 7:30 p.m.
9/25 Walnut Spr. 7:30 p.m.
10/2 at Penelope 7:30 p.m.
10/9 vs. Avalon* 7:30 p.m.
10/16 at Blum* 7:30 p.m.
10/30 vs. Bynum* 7:30 p.m.
11/6 at Milford* 7:30 p.m.
