District 11-1A Div. I preview: Blum, Covington

This northern-leaning Centex six-man district stayed mostly intact through realignment, as the UIL just swapped out Bynum, which dropped down to 1A Div. II, for Three Way.

Blum, the largest school in the district both by enrollment and sheer beef, is implanted as the team to beat. The Bobcats welcome back some talented returners in addition to a pair of players who missed most of last year due to injury.

Milford doesn’t miss the playoffs often, and as such should be highly motivated to get back to that level in new coach Jose Cervantes’ first year as head coach. But the Bulldogs will have to get past last year’s second-seeded playoff qualifier Avalon, as well as a couple of pesky land mines in Covington and Three Way.

Blum Bobcats

2021: 5-6 (4-0), reached bi-district playoffs

Head coach: Cooper Thornhill (seventh season, 52-22)

Returning starters (O/D): 3/3

Playoffs: 20-18 in 19 trips, last in 2021

State titles: 1 (2019)

Outlook: It was a season of growth and of battling adversity for Blum in 2021, but veteran coach Cooper Thornhill thinks the Bobcats are better for it.

Though three starters return, Thornhill noted that as many as five players actually started games last year, it’s just that two of those players went down with injuries. They’re back healthy again, led by RB Armando DeHoyos, who has the potential for a breakout season. Thornhill compares him to former Bobcat Coltin Gonzales, who won Super Centex Six-Man Player of the Year honors for the then-state champion Bobcats in 2019. “He’s not quite as fast, but he’s even smarter,” Thornhill said, comparing DeHoyos and Gonzales. “He punishes people.”

SE William Young also returns from a concussion and will mostly play on just one side of the ball until the playoffs. Blum is seeking big years from returning starters QB Brandon Wilkins and C Grady Gregg. Blum is blessed with great size for a six-man team, averaging about 175-180 pounds per man.

Schedule

8/26 Abbott 7:30 p.m.

9/2 at Lometa 7:30 p.m.

9/9 at Gorman 7:30 p.m.

9/16 Johnson County Home School 7:30 p.m.

9/24 Keene 7:30 p.m.

9/30 at Coolidge 7:30 p.m.

10/7 at Covington* 7 p.m.

10/14 Milford* 7 p.m.

10/20 at Three Way* 7 p.m.

11/3 Avalon* 7 p.m.

Covington Owls

2021: 2-8 (0-4), did not make playoffs

Head coach: Charles Steele (seventh season: 22-36)

Returning starters (O/D): 4/3

Playoffs: 3-5 in five trips, last in 1997

State titles: None

Outlook: It’s been a full 25 years since Covington last made the playoffs, long before the current players were even born. If this is going to be the Owls’ history-making bust-through, they’ll need some growth from some of their returning starters.

The cupboard is far from bare for veteran head coach Charles Steele. He’ll again look to put the ball in the hands of RB/LB Kaden Dorsey, who at 5-foot-2, 140 pounds, is a mighty mite, able to chew up large chunks of yardage. Other key returners include all-district TE/DL Isaiah Jennings and TE/NG Kyler Martindale.

Defensive improvement will be essential. While the Owls soared to an average of 35 points per game in their four district games last year, they gave up 62 per game.

Schedule

8/26 at Aquilla 7:30 p.m.

9/2 at Iredell 7 p.m.

9/9 at Oglesby 7 p.m.

9/16 Perrin-Whitt 7 p.m.

9/23 Walnut Springs 7 p.m.

9/30 at Penelope 7 p.m.

10/7 Blum* 7 p.m.

10/13 at Avalon* 7 p.m.

10/28 Milford* 7 p.m.