District 11-1A Div. II preview: Oglesby

This week, the Dime Box Longhorns informed the rest of the district that they would be unable to have a season. That means that the other three schools will be playing for two playoff spots.

Oglesby, the favorite to win the district, won’t line up for a league game until almost Halloween, so coach Jeb Dixon will have a task in keeping his troops focused from one week to the next.

The Calvert Trojans have an esteemed history as a six-man power, but they’re trying to get back to that level. Meanwhile, Buckholts is looking for its first winning season since 2017.

Sixmanfootball.com, the trusted source for rankings and other coverage of the Texas small-town game, has Oglesby ranked No. 22, one spot behind Calvert at No. 21, despite the fact that the Tigers won their district and a playoff game over Calvert a year ago. Buckholts, which was picked by Dave Campbell's Texas Football to finish behind Dime Box, checks in at No. 67.

Oglesby Tigers

2021: 8-3 (2-0), reached second round of playoffs

Head coach: Jeb Dixon (third season: 18-5)

Returning starters (O/D): 4/4

Playoffs: 15-14 in 14 trips, last in 2021

State titles: None

Outlook: With junior Hunter Walker slotted at QB, head coach Jeb Dixon anticipates amping up the passing game this season. Walker’s top targets will likely be end Jakson Tippit or Kyler Fossett, who shifts from QB to the backfield.

Oglesby’s two Super Centex selections last season were Blake Thompson and Matt Castillo, both of whom were seniors. Dixon acknowledges it’s going to be a young team, but they have shown some quality depth. In a scrimmage against Gholson, the Tigers used six different players running the ball.

Brodie Fisher and Cash Lee are Oglesby’s two best players in the trenches. They have quality size for the small-school six-man division linemen, plus athleticism with 40 times clocked under 4.9.

As mentioned above, Oglesby will go more than two months of the season before playing a district game. When the week started, Dixon was looking for an Oct. 21 opponent to fill the hole left by Dime Box.

Schedule

8/26 Penelope 7:30 p.m.

9/2 at Walnut Springs 7 p.m.

9/9 Covingtgon 7:30 p.m.

9/16 at Kopperl 7:30 p.m.

9/23 Methodist Home 7:30 p.m.

9/30 at Gustine 7:30 p.m.

10/7 vs. Bronte 7:30 p.m. at Blanket

10/28 Calvert* 7 p.m.